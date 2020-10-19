Marcus & Millichap Enters Into a Definitive Agreement With Mission Capital

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (the “Company”, “Marcus & Millichap”, “MMI”) (NYSE: MMI), a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mission Capital in a transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Founded in 2002, Mission Capital is a nationally recognized capital markets advisor with teams specializing in the sale of loans and consultative/due diligence services as well as debt and equity placement across all property types. The firm’s loan sale and consulting clients include commercial and investment banks, hedge funds, special servicers, government agencies and private equity firms. The debt and equity team specialize in structured finance and equity advisory for institutions, developers and private real estate investors. The addition brings 40 capital markets professionals to MMI including producers, analysts and support personnel with offices in New York, Florida, Texas and California.

Hessam Nadji, president and CEO of Marcus & Millichap stated, “ Broadening our capital markets capabilities is a key component of MMI’s long-term growth plan and we are excited to add Mission Capital’s complementary services and track record to our financing division, Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC). Mission’s loan sales and consulting services will expand our lender relationships and client service offerings. Internally, their ability to collaborate with our existing financing and sales professionals will be synergistic to our overall business development. The debt and equity team’s track record of securing financing for larger and more complex transactions and equity advisory is highly complementary to MMCC’s core mortgage brokerage business. We are very pleased to welcome founding partners and seasoned professionals, David Tobin, Joseph Runk, Jordan Ray and Trenton Staley and their entire team to our roster.”

David Tobin stated, “ As we explored joining forces with Marcus & Millichap, we considered the firm’s stellar reputation and dedication to outstanding customer service. We are attracted to the breadth of the company’s platform, commitment to growth and feel like-minded with the firm’s collaborative culture. We look forward to adding value to the Marcus & Millichap team and helping the company scale and diversify its services.”

Jordan Ray stated, “ The debt and equity team is eager to join Marcus & Millichap because of the synergies of our respective organizations. We see the value in Marcus & Millichap’s investment brokerage dominance and brand and respect MMCC’s leading market position on the financing side. We look forward to contributing to the company’s growth by bringing over a strong team with deep structured finance expertise.”

About Mission Capital

Founded in 2002, Mission Capital is a leading national, diversified real estate capital markets solutions firm with offices in New York, Florida, Texas, and California. The firm delivers value to clients through an integrated platform of advisory and transaction management services across commercial and residential loan sales; debt, mezzanine and JV equity placement; and loan valuation. Since inception, Mission Capital has advised a variety of leading financial institutions and real estate investors on more than $65 billion of asset sale and financing transactions, as well as in excess of $14 billion of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac transactions.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 2,021 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada serving sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. The firm closed 9,726 transactions and sales volume of approximately $50 billion in 2019. For more information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

About Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) provides capital markets products for a wide range of investment property types. In 2019, MMCC closed over 1,900 commercial real estate financing transactions totaling $7.1 billion.