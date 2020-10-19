FutureOn Secures Investment from the Bentley Acceleration Fund for Oil & Gas Digitalization

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FutureOn, the fast-growing Norwegian software company that works with an expanding portfolio of global energy companies, announced today that it has secured an investment from the Bentley Acceleration Fund and established a strategic partnership with US-based Bentley Systems to accelerate the digitalization of the oil and gas industry.

FutureOn and Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, will combine FutureOn’s award-winning field design application (FieldAP) and its API-centric collaboration platform (FieldTwin) with Bentley’s iTwin platform to provide customers a next-generation digital twin solution capable of driving design methodologies in upstream project development for the next decade. Both FutureOn and Bentley platforms use open web standards to facilitate complex integration and customization, and the combined offerings are already being implemented in exploration and production workflows.

“This is a significant milestone for FutureOn which will greatly drive the growth of our business by extending its reach,” said FutureOn CEO Paal Roppen. “Also, while we will work closely with Bentley we will maintain our neutrality as an independent software vendor with a clear mandate to provide our customers a fully open and standards-driven digital platform. This flexibility supports our customers’ desire for remote collaborative decision making at a critical time for the oil and gas industry.”

FutureOn emerged from the highly respected 3D visualization agency Xvision with over 20 years of visual engineering experience specifically in the oil and gas subsea domain. In 2019 FutureOn’s FieldAP received the OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award for best software innovation in the oil and gas industry. Most recently, the company has launched the cloud-based data platform FieldTwin, which offers centralized API integrations to many of the leading engineering simulation and data analysis tools. When combined with FieldTwin, FieldAP enables cross-discipline remote collaboration for design and development of subsea digital twins.

“FutureOn has grown quickly and taken an industry-leading position in very short time thanks to bold moves like this,” added Roppen. “Today, digitalization is more important than ever for the oil and gas industry as challenging market conditions persist. Innovative and disruptive technologies such as those we develop alongside Bentley will fill an emerging void.”

“We are excited for this new opportunity to collaborate with FutureOn to provide advanced digital twin technology for the oil and gas industry, and especially for the addition of subsea expertise,” said Ken Adamson, Bentley vice president, design integration. “Combining our design, modeling, and analysis experience with FutureOn’s data management and visualization acumen to help build subsea digital twins will enable our users to further enhance their engineering performance, operations and profitability.”

For more information about FutureOn, its FieldTwin platform or the company’s work with Bentley Systems please visit www.futureon.com.

About Bentley Systems’ Acceleration Fund

Bentley Systems’ Acceleration Fund was founded in 2020 to invest in new and incremental participants in open ecosystems to advance infrastructure digital twins. The Bentley Systems Acceleration Fund is chartered to accelerate the creation and curation of digital twins, and to foster technologies and innovations so enabled, by nurturing new ventures, making minority investments, and acquiring and expanding digital integrators. Investments to date include Digital Water Works, Digital Construction Works, Virtuosity, and The Cohesive Companies. Chief Acceleration Officer Santanu Das welcomes queries from potential ecosystem participants at www.bentleyaccelerationfund.com.

About FutureOn

FutureOn is an agile young Norwegian software company with a passion for innovation and a head full of creative ideas. They bring along a bench of smart thinkers who have been providing appealing visual content to the oil and gas industry for many years and have now turned that creative ability into a software platform. That platform called FieldTwin is changing the way oil and gas engineers are seeing their whole world and collaborating in ways they have never even considered in the past. For more information, please visit www.futureon.com.