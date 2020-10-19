BitGo Supports INX With Hot Wallets and Liquidity Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo, the leader in digital asset financial services, announced today it proudly supports INX LTD in various capacities. INX is the first to launch an SEC-regulated initial public offering of a security token accepting cryptocurrency including Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDC stablecoins. Under the larger BitGo Holdings umbrella, BitGo provides multi-signature wallets and technology-based solutions through BitGo, Inc., qualified custodial services through BitGo Trust Company, and access to liquidity through BitGo Prime, LLC.

INX LTD leverages BitGo Inc.’s hot wallets to receive the cryptocurrencies that it accepts. INX converts the cryptocurrencies and then allocates INX tokens to buyers’ wallets. Once INX launches its fully operational exchanges, INX Digital Inc. and INX Services Inc., BitGo Trust will provide qualified cold storage custody. Combining both offerings, BitGo offers both hot and cold wallet solutions with its secure, battled-tested multi-signature security.

INX has also selected BitGo Prime as its partner for seamless and efficient liquidity solutions. BitGo Prime provides institutional investors with best-in-class service for digital assets, including increased liquidity, fast execution and competitive aggregate pricing.

“INX is breaking new ground with its historic IPO,” states Nick Carmi, CEO, BitGo Prime. “At BitGo, we developed a seamless integration to easily connect the INX trading platform with our industry-leading multi-signature wallet technology, as well as our trading, liquidity and same day settlement services.”

“BitGo shares INX’s goal of bridging crypto-native technologies with traditional markets,” says Shy Datika, Founder and CEO of INX. “We’re proud to have them as one of our official digital assets custodians as we continue on the fast track to fundamentally transform finance for years to come.”

BitGo pioneered multi-signature security in 2013 and, since then, it has become an industry standard for security of digital wallets. Multi-signature is an open source protocol, and has been through thorough testing and evaluation by the security community. Multi-signature makes use of distinct private keys specifically assigned to individuals for increased accountability, transparency and security not available through other technologies.

For more information about BitGo solutions, please contact sales@bitgo.com.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leader in digital asset financial services, providing institutional investors with liquidity, custody, and security solutions. In 2020, BitGo launched Prime Trading and Lending, as well as BitGo Portfolio and Tax, providing clients with a full-stack solution for digital assets. In 2018, it launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets. BitGo processes over 20% of all global Bitcoin transactions, and supports over 300 coins and tokens. BitGo’s customer base includes the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges and institutional investors and spans more than 50 countries. BitGo is backed by Goldman Sachs, Craft Ventures, Digital Currency Group, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners. For more information, please visit https://bitgo.com.

Disclaimer

The information in this press release is not an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any investment or for the provision of any investment management or advisory services. Custody services are offered through BitGo Trust Company, a South Dakota chartered trust company. BitGo is not registered with the SEC as an investment advisor or custodian, and does not offer legal, tax, investment, or other advice. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

BitGo Trust Company, BitGo Inc., and BitGo Prime LLC are separately operated, wholly-owned subsidiaries of BitGo Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Website | Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn

About INX

INX aims to provide a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and novel regulatory approach.