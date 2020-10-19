VoxNeuro and The Canadian Football League Alumni Association Sign Collaboration Agreement

HAMILTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VoxNeuro and the Canadian Football League Alumni Association (CFLAA) are joining forces to offer objective cognitive assessment to CFLAA members, including Canadian football players, former CFL players, and other communities of interest. Through the partnership, these groups will also raise awareness of long term impacts of head trauma, like concussion. For ageing Canadians who have experienced head-trauma throughout their lives, a growing concern is understanding its relationship with cognitive decline.

Under the terms of the agreement, VoxNeuro and the CFLAA will collaborate to share the message that long-term effects of head-trauma, from concussion and sub-concussive blows, are prevalent, and not exclusive to athletes who have dedicated their lives to playing impact or high-risk sports. Brain injuries can happen to anyone and each injury is unique - meaning they need to be assessed and treated accordingly.

“We are excited about our collaboration with VoxNeuro. The CFLAA is committed to provide health and wellness support to our members and to the community we serve. We can only do that by aligning with like minded partners. VoxNeuro and its team are such a partner.” - Leo Ezerins, Executive Director and Founder of CFLAA

The CFLAA and VoxNeuro will introduce a significant new neurotechnology to support the health of the CFLAA’s members. The neurotechnology, which assesses cognitive function in an easily accessible clinical setting, will give guidance to providing a solution to any cognitive deficiencies the CFLAA members are experiencing.

This partnership and neurotechnology have a historical tie - VoxNeuro was founded following a breakthrough study of ex-CFL players that used the neurotechnology VoxNeuro has since advanced and made clinically available, called Cognitive Health Assessments™.

VoxNeuro’s Cognitive Health Assessments™ combine imaging and functional tests, drawing on strengths from the most trusted brain assessments used clinically today. The data provided in a patient report differentiates between true cognitive decline and perceived decline due to symptoms caused by situational factors, such as stress, general fatigue or mood.

The ability to make these differentiations is massively impactful for this patient population who are uncertain about the health of their brain, and long-term impacts they may be experiencing from historical injuries. Regardless of the time post injury, the reports help healthcare professionals create targeted plans specific to a patient’s needs and track their performance over time.

VoxNeuro’s technology is the only cognitive assessment in the world today that uses objective, quantifiable neurophysiological data to inform healthcare providers & patients with the specifics of various cognitive brain functions, such as:

Executive Function

Memory

Information Processing

Concentration

Attention

Language Comprehension

The awareness campaign will involve various speaking engagements, events and collaborations with other not-for-profit organizations focused on brain health that both groups actively collaborate with, following the mission to improve brain health across Canada.

“Many CFLAA members have experienced numerous concussive and sub-concussive blows throughout their careers. VoxNeuro’s Cognitive Health Assessments™ objectively confirm if their historical injuries have had an impact on their brain function. If they have, their results provide data to help direct their healthcare plans. As a part of this collaboration VoxNeuro is excited to offer an exclusive discount for all CFLAA members to help them take control of their brain health.” - James Connolly, CEO of VoxNeuro

About the Canadian Football League Alumni Association

Founded in 2008, the CFLAA supports Canadian football, former CFL players, and other communities of interest while fostering collaborative relationships with CFL stakeholders and others that enhance the well-being of its members. The CFLAA is actively involved in philanthropy with not-for-profit organizations like Never Alone Foundation (through the Never Alone Rose Project), Alzheimer’s Canada, Canadian Men’s Health Foundation, CFL Fans Fight Cancer, and Canadian Concussion Center. The CFLAA is also actively involved in research, including a study of long-term neurocognitive function in their work with Canadian Concussion Center, led by Dr. Carmela Tartaglia, with an advisory committee led by Canada’s preeminent concussion doctor Dr. Charles Tator; as well as a study to explore the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes, such as treating pain, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. The CFLAA is driven to find health and wellness solutions for its members to thrive and enjoy a full and dignified quality of life. www.cflaa.ca

About VoxNeuro

Founded on the world-renowned research of VoxNeuro’s Chief Science Officer, Dr. John F. Connolly, VoxNeuro is headquartered at McMaster Innovation Park in Hamilton, ON, Canada. VoxNeuro’s Cognitive Health Assessments™ help healthcare professionals streamline individualized cognitive rehabilitation and training plans, and unlock the full potential of brain performance.

VoxNeuro is a platinum sponsor of Brain Injury Canada, sharing the central mission to enhance the lives of individuals, their families & caregivers living with brain injury. VoxNeuro is working with The Kite Research Institute (KITE), the research arm of Toronto Rehab – University Health Network (UHN), to complete a multi-month study at The Hull-Ellis Concussion and Research Clinic to demonstrate how VoxNeuro’s EEG/ERP data measurement techniques can improve how concussed patient’s cognitive function is assessed and managed. VoxNeuro is a member of the Canadian Technology Accelerators (CTA) first ever bi-coastal program dedicated to the development of high-potential, early-stage digital health start-ups into the San Francisco and New York healthcare ecosystems. The program is a global initiative led by the Government of Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service.

Cognitive Health Assessments™ are available at VoxNeuro Certified Clinics. www.voxneuro.com