Sheridan Capital Partners-Backed Tarrytown Expocare Completes Two Acquisitions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tarrytown Expocare (“Tarrytown” or “The Company”), a portfolio company of Sheridan Capital Partners, announced today the completed acquisitions of Long’s Drugs, located in Thomson, Georgia, Long’s Closed-Door Pharmacy, located in Columbia, South Carolina, and Adler’s Pharmacy LTC, located in Cherry Hill, NJ. These acquisitions are the latest completed by Tarrytown as the Company continues expanding into new states in order to provide quality care to the Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled populations. The Company now serves individuals in 13 states.

“We are thrilled to announce our acquisitions of leading providers that expand our ability to serve individuals across the U.S. These pharmacies are representative of the cultures we seek at Tarrytown, namely a patient-first mentality and a focus on clinical excellence,” explained Chief Executive Officer, Mark Newberry, PharmD.

In addition to successfully completing these acquisitions, Tarrytown initiated pharmacy services to an additional 1,100 individuals in group homes over the past twelve months. “Our value-proposition is resonating with group homes and local providers. We are partnering with local teams to ensure we are providing a consistent, high quality of care while supporting local providers in their day to day operations,” said Chief Operating Officer, Zach Corbell, PharmD.

Tarrytown Expocare (“Tarrytown”) is a national long-term care pharmacy that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (“IDD”). The Company provides prescription medication to IDD patients primarily residing in group homes and offers clinical administrative services to its facility partners.

About Tarrytown Expocare

Tarrytown Expocare (“Tarrytown”) is a national long-term care pharmacy that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (“IDD”). The Company provides prescription medication to IDD patients primarily residing in group homes and offers clinical administrative services to its facility partners. Tarrytown was founded by Mark Newberry in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Sheridan Capital Partners

Sheridan Capital Partners is a Chicago-based healthcare private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market buyouts and growth equity in the U.S. and Canada. Sheridan partners with companies in the verticals of providers and provider services, healthcare IT and outsourced services, and consumer health and medical products, bringing strategic resources to accelerate growth, build enduring value, and achieve strong results. For more information, please visit www.sheridancp.com.