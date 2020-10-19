Wellframe Partners with ZeOmega to Help Health Plans Offer an Enhanced Digital Experience

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellframe, the market leader in Digital Health Management solutions, today announced that it has partnered with ZeOmega, the industry’s leading population health management solution that provides technologies for delivering integrated, person centered health management. Through this technology integration, the two companies can deliver complementary capabilities to help health insurance plans achieve a seamless digital experience.

ZeOmega works with health plans and other risk-bearing organizations to manage the health and wellness of more than 30 million people. Their Jiva platform offers solutions and capabilities to support aspects such as utilization management, care management, quality improvement, social determinants of health, health education, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics. Wellframe will help scale that care across populations via a streamlined digital channel. It will also extend the reach of highly skilled care teams by allowing them to deploy smart, personalized clinical intelligence and content responsive to people’s needs.

The partnership will allow organizations to leverage ZeOmega as a source to maintain a high standard of compliance, quality and outreach while using Wellframe’s capabilities to enhance the experience and meet members’ evolving digital expectations. As the partnership evolves, Wellframe plans to harness ZeOmega’s clinical intelligence to automate the exchange of information, such as sharing discharge planning or care plan goals, care reminders, digitizing upfront assessments used for accreditation and compliance, and reconciling medications before reviewing them by phone, all through its digital platform.

“ By partnering with ZeOmega, we are ensuring health plans can best serve members by offering a robust digital platform and centralizing workflows, which will allow care teams to increase their responsiveness to members’ needs,” said Priya Bhargava, MPH, MBA, chief customer officer and chief product officer at Wellframe. “ Our collaboration will allow for a more rapid, efficient and streamlined process while maintaining a high standard of compliance and quality for our health plan customers.”

“ One of our primary goals has always been to help organizations succeed in the transition to whole-person, value-based care,” said Arie van den Akker, SVP of Sales and Business Development at ZeOmega. “ Through our partnership with Wellframe, we’re offering an engaging digital experience that aligns with our customers’ expectations, helping them to engage with their members and control costs while increasing care quality and member satisfaction.”

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry’s leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system’s stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability.

About Wellframe

Wellframe strategically partners with health plans nationwide to reimagine the relationship between plans and members. Our digital health management solutions for care management and advocacy enable a level of care and support that empowers people and organizations to achieve their best. By combining innovative solutions, strategic partnership and passionate conviction, Wellframe creates measurable impact on lives, at scale.

