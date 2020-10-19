Manchester University Launches Site-Wide Lecture Capture Initiative With the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Deliver Cloud-Hosted Lecture Capture and Live Streaming Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa Inc. is pleased to announce a site-wide lecture capture initiative with Manchester University, a private university in North Manchester, Indiana to provide faculty and students with an enhanced video learning experience as the campus reopens for in-person classes. Established in 1860, Manchester University offers more than 70 areas of undergraduate study and enrolls over 1700 students.

With the implementation of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, faculty and students at Manchester University will have access to a comprehensive video platform that promotes a more active learning environment. As the campus enters its fall 2020 semester, the Video Platform provides its end-users with lecture capture capabilities, secure on-demand streaming, video engagement tools, and classroom recording tools.

“ More often today, the deployment of a seamless, comprehensive lecture capture platform is essential towards ensuring the academic success of university students whether they are learning remotely or in-person,” said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of YuJa Inc. “ Our proud partnership with Manchester University provides the campus with the necessary digital learning tools needed to foster a transformative learning experience.”

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

About Manchester University

Manchester University offers more than 70 areas of undergraduate study, three master's programs (accountancy, athletic training, and pharmacogenomics), a professional doctorate in pharmacy, and a dual degree in pharmacy and pharmacogenomics to about 1,400 students from 26 states and 19 countries. The independent, liberal arts school is located in North Manchester, Ind., where 73 percent of the students live on the 120-acre campus. Our four-year Doctor of Pharmacy program, as well as the athletic training and pharmacogenomics master's programs, are on a Fort Wayne, Ind., campus.