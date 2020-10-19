HID Global Works With Temenos to Help Banks Meet Heightened Demand for Trusted Mobile and Online Transactions

HID has collaborated with Temenos to expand the features of its multi-factor authentication solution that is available via the Temenos MarketPlace (Photo: Business Wire).

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that it has collaborated with Temenos, the banking software company, to expand the features of HID’s multi-factor authentication solution that are seamlessly available to Temenos Infinity users through the Temenos MarketPlace. HID’s risk-based authentication solution is pre-integrated with Temenos Infinity, the digital front office product.

Temenos is used in over 3,000 financial institutions and supports the digital transformation of banks worldwide, serving customers who increasingly want a mobile and online transaction experience.

“HID is committed to helping Temenos customers meet today’s extraordinary demand for safe and secure access to mobile and online banking services as a result of the current global health crisis,” said Brad Jarvis, Vice President and Managing Director of the Identity & Access Management Solutions with HID Global. “We are ensuring that Temenos Infinity users can benefit from the broadest range of capabilities in our risk-based authentication solution, from onboarding and transaction signing through self-service and management.”

Additional Capabilities

HID’s offering supports the latest Temenos Infinity capabilities through its HID ActivID® Authentication Platform featuring the HID Risk Management Solution with real-time risk profiling technology. Temenos Infinity users now benefit from the following HID multi-factor authentication features as they serve their customers through digital channels:

Wide range of options for authentication and onboarding, including static passwords, multiple types of One Time Passwords (OTPs) and FIDO hardware authenticators, and mobile push notification leveraging public key cryptography.

Pre-integrated HID Identity Verification Service capabilities that simplify and enhance digital identity self-service and management while increasing administrative visibility.

“As the leader in banking software, we know that the need for modern digital banking in this ‘New Normal’ will be greater than ever,” said James Holland, Director of Product Security with Temenos. “Temenos is helping banks support today’s surge in digital banking volumes while also ensuring that these interactions are secure at every point, including the consumer’s device where they are initiated. We welcome these new capabilities from HID Global.”

Watch the HID demo and read our integration blog on the Temenos MarketPlace. Click here for more information about HID’s advanced multi-factor authentication for banking.

