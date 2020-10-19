Chase and Subaru Renew Private Label Agreement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chase Auto and Subaru of America announced today the renewal of their private label agreement, extending Chase’s role as the private label finance provider for the auto manufacturer.

Since 2001, Chase Auto has provided customized retail, lease and commercial services as well as strategic support to more than 630 Subaru retailers in the U.S. Through the brand Subaru Motors Finance, Chase has financed nearly four million Subaru drivers.

“At Subaru, our customers recognize the importance of making a sound financial decision by investing in a vehicle with industry-leading sustained value,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America. “Chase and their dedicated teams have made it easy for our customers to purchase or lease a Subaru that they will love, not only for its quality and safety, but for the long-term retained value they offer.”

“Over the past 19 years we’ve developed a fully integrated captive-like partnership, bringing the strength and innovation of JPMorgan Chase to support Subaru’s goals,” said Peter Muriungi, CEO of Chase Auto. “We’ve been side-by-side through the cycles – from supporting Subaru’s decade of record sales to helping the team navigate this unprecedented year.”

Chase’s dedicated Subaru Motors Finance team is committed to delivering outstanding value and service. Subaru Motors Finance was ranked #2 in Captive—Mass Market in the J.D. Power U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study in 2018 and 2019.

