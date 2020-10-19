Mevion Partners with Hermes Advanced Therapy Systems to Expand Reach in Asia

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mevion Medical Systems is pleased to announce it has entered a partnership agreement with Hermes Advanced Therapy Systems Corp. (HATS) for the distribution of the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System® in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore. As a subsidiary of Hermes-Epitek Corp., a trusted provider of high-tech equipment and services since 1977, HATS will leverage the resources and support Mevion from project planning to customer support.

Proton therapy is a superior form of radiation therapy that can reduce the amount of unnecessary radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissue and sensitive organs at risk. Adoption of proton therapy has been expanding rapidly because of the development of compact proton therapy systems. Mevion was the first company to innovate this new approach to proton therapy and provides the most compact system available today.

“We are proud to have a well-established partner such as Hermes Advanced Therapy Systems as our extended team in Taiwan and Southeast Asia,” said James Meng, Ph.D. president of Mevion Medical Systems. “There is a growing market for proton therapy in this region and our partnership with HATS will enable access to proton therapy for those cancer patients who need it most.”

“We are excited to work with Mevion to increase the reach of this industry-leading technology to a broader market and extend our group faith – ‘Service by Hermes-Epitek’,” said Eddy Peng, chairman of Hermes Advanced Therapy Systems Corp.

MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN® Pencil Beam Scanning improves on proton therapy benefits by utilizing an adaptive multi-leaf collimator to sharpen the beam and enable a more precise and conformal dose to the tumor than ever before. The system’s advanced clinical capabilities in conjunction with its compact size has changed the landscape of proton therapy.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Since 2004, Mevion Medical Systems has been the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion was the first company to innovate this new single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Mevion’s flagship product, the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, is the world’s smallest proton therapy system that eliminates the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost that exists with other proton therapy systems. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

