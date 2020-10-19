New Comcast Business Solution Powered by Aruba Brings Secure, Enterprise-grade Office Connectivity from Home

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced it is joining forces with Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, for the launch of Comcast Business Teleworker VPN. The new solution is specifically engineered to help enterprises provide their rapidly expanding remote workforces with the same secure, reliable high-performance connection to their corporate network that they have when physically in their office.

According to a study from Nemertes Research, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted new ways of working, while triggering companies to be faster, more flexible and agile than ever before. As a result, enterprises – including those that otherwise would not have enabled employees to work from home – are increasingly adopting remote work initiatives, with 70% planning to continue their teleworking strategies. Yet, 30% of organizations struggle with providing the setup, security policies and management of remote connections, thus hindering employee productivity, upping IT workloads and increasing vulnerability to cyberattacks.

“The workplace as we knew it changed quickly, dramatically, and permanently in 2020 – and gone are the days where remote employees can serve as a blind spot for IT departments,” said John Burke, Principal Analyst, Nemertes Research. “Now that the home office is the office, IT must ensure applications and connectivity are secure and performing at the same level as in-office services – without that, there will be major ramifications and increased business risk.”

Comcast Business Teleworker VPN offers a centrally managed remote access VPN solution that enables enterprises to provide employees the same access to their corporate network that they enjoy in the office, remotely. When combined with Comcast Business’s Teleworker Broadband solution, Comcast Business Teleworker VPN provides employees a secure, reliable connection to primary business systems, applications and files – all backed by the nation’s largest gig-speed network. This combination provides employees a dedicated, independent internet connection that does not interfere or compete with their at-home internet ­– freeing up home bandwidth for remote learning, entertainment and more.

Comcast Business Teleworker VPN is powered by Aruba ESP, an enterprise-class, cloud-native platform which is centrally managed by Aruba Central’s single cloud console. When combined with Comcast’s Managed VPN Aggregator service at a business location, enterprises can securely connect home-based devices, including laptops, desktops, VoIP phones, printers and more to the corporate network, enabling them to:

Reduce the burden on IT with simple, centralized cloud management and optimization that detects and dynamically resolves network issues

24/7 support provided by Comcast supplements an organization’s IT teams

Maintain security with policy-based access control and traffic segmentation which can mirror the security settings in effect at the applicable business location

Enable a hybrid work environment by maintaining a consistent experience between home and office locations

“Though the number of people working partially or fully remote has been on the rise for years now, the pandemic has truly sent this trend into hyperdrive,” said Christian Nascimento, Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business. “Comcast Business Teleworker VPN enables enterprises to reimagine the work from home experience for both employer and employee alike, all while maintaining the security, performance and management they enjoy in-office. This new solution is just one more example of how we are helping businesses be more agile in response to the changing needs of today’s rapidly evolving workforce.”

“Work-from-home solutions require enterprise-class security and performance, with consumer-class ease of use,” said Michael Dickman, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “Aruba ESP delivers on both fronts with secure policy-driven access to the full spectrum of corporate services, in a form factor perfect for home that is simple to use with plug-and-play installation. The new Comcast Business Teleworker VPN offering is a fantastic solution for organizations as they help their remote workers be efficient, creative and productive when connecting to corporate services from any location at any time.”

To learn more about Comcast Business Teleworker VPN and other remote work solutions, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/enterprise/products-services/managed-services/managed-connectivity

