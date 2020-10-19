TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant EPCI Contract for the Equinor Breidablikk Pipelay and Subsea Installation

LONDON, PARIS & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded a significant(1) Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract by Equinor for the Breidablikk Pipelay, including option for the Subsea Installation scope located in the area close to the Grane Field, North Sea.

The Breidablikk project is a tie-back to the existing Grane platform. TechnipFMC’s scope includes provision of flexible jumpers and rigid pipelines as well as pipeline installation work.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “ We have collaborated closely with Equinor in order to optimize the solutions and methodology for the pipelay installation. We are honored to once again be selected by Equinor to create value with our products and services offering.”

The Breidablikk development is subject to final approval by the Norwegian authorities.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract ranges between $75 million and $250 million.

Note: this inbound order was included in the Company’s first half financial results.

