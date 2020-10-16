IPEC and COF Announce New Co-Sponsorship for 2021 Excellence in Interprofessional Education Collaboration Award

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuing its mission to advance interprofessional collaborative practice, the Interprofessional Education Collaborative (IPEC) is thrilled to announce the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Officers Foundation for the Advancement of Public Health (COF) as a co-sponsor for the Excellence in Interprofessional Education (IPE) Collaboration Award.

“In our commitment to our members, learners, and patients, we are delighted to join forces with COF to support the academic community in advancing IPE and collaborative practice,” said Deborah E. Trautman, PhD, RN, FAAN, IPEC Board Chair and President and CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. “The Foundation’s generous sponsorship will enhance and sustain our efforts to highlight the significant contribution IPE makes to addressing today’s critical health needs at the national, state, and local level.”

Created to assist those serving in the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) and to build alliances between the Commissioned Corps and the larger public health community, the Foundation forges leadership through advocacy, education, research, partnerships, and program support. Among other notable COF activities are establishment of the RADM Michael Educational Fellowship, publisher of four books for USPHS commissioned officers, collaboration with the Office of the Surgeon General on USPHS matters, partnership with the University of Maryland School of Public Health, sponsorship of two Global Health Summits, research collaboration with the Chinese Association of Health Educators, and evaluation of a health education system for the Nigerian Health Initiative for African Safety and Security.

“The Foundation and IPEC are truly aligned in our shared vision to improve public health and public health leadership for a healthier nation,” stated Rear Admiral (RADM) Steven L. Solomon, MD, FACP, FIDSA, President of the Commissioned Officers Foundation. “We look forward to recognizing IPEC members and schools that have established innovative and vital relationships between interprofessional practice and outcomes.”

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the award, which was originally established as a joint effort between USPHS and IPEC to showcase and honor extraordinary multidisciplinary efforts to impact community health. Renamed the IPEC/COF Excellence in IPE Collaboration Award to reflect this important collaboration, the 2021 application cycle is now open. For the award criteria, deadline, and additional submission details, visit IPEC’s website.

About the Interprofessional Education Collaborative

IPEC’s mission is to ensure that new and current health professionals are proficient in the competencies essential for patient-centered, community- and population-oriented, interprofessional, collaborative practice. Eligible institutional members must be associations that represent and serve academic units at institutions of higher education that provide an educational program leading to the award of one or more academic degrees to students in one or more of the health professions that provide direct care to patients. For more information about IPEC, visit www.ipecollaborative.org.

About the PHS Commissioned Officers Foundation for the Advancement of Public Health (COF)

Founded June 7, 2000 by the Board of Directors of the Commissioned Officers Association of the U.S. Public Health Service (COA), the COF is a not-for-profit organization that serves as the education and research affiliate of the COA. For additional details about COF, visit www.phscof.org.