Madera Residential Becomes Majority Stakeholder of Select Title

LUBBOCK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madera Residential, a Lubbock-based leader in multi-family property investment and operations with offices in Dallas and Houston, recently entered a partnership with Select Title as the majority stakeholder group. Through this partnership, Madera will provide business development support and help expand Select’s growth in the commercial title industry across Texas.

“ Select is extremely excited to partner with such a leader in the commercial multi-family market,” said Brad Elder, CEO and President of Select Title. “ With Madera Residential, our ability to create relationships, make contacts and grow our business will be stronger than ever before. We believe our partnership will be mutually beneficial and impact the title industry in ways we never thought possible.”

After years of relationship building between the two companies, Madera Residential partners purchased a majority stake in Select Title in order to provide additional leadership and business development expertise.

“ The stars seemed to align for us with the Select Title partnership,” said Charlie Young, Managing Partner of Madera Residential. “ We’re grateful for the opportunity to create a mutually beneficial relationship with a company that shares our values and our dedication to putting people first. We hope to leverage our industry expertise to fuel Select’s growth for years to come.”

Though Select Title primarily serves the Houston Market, the company is capable of closing anywhere in the state of Texas. Under the new partnership with Madera Residential, Select plans to expand its service offerings to Dallas/Fort Worth and other major metro markets in the near future.

About Madera Residential

Madera Residential is a Lubbock-based investment company that specializes in multi-family apartment communities across the state of Texas and beyond. Since 2008, Madera has acquired more than 85 properties and 21,500 units throughout Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. Today, the company manages over 50 properties with a total value of over $1.3 billion.