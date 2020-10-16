Santander US signs The Hispanic Promise

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Santander Holdings USA Holdings, Inc. (“Santander” and “Santander US”) today announced its US companies have signed on to, and will adopt, The Hispanic Promise – a commitment to hire, promote, retain and empower Hispanic employees. Launched at the World Economic Forum in 2019 and since signed by more than 150 companies, The Hispanic Promise is a non-legally binding sign of intention to create a more inclusive and equitable work environment for Hispanics.

The outward commitment of The Hispanic Promise complements Santander US’ internal programs that support workplace inclusion, including employee networking groups, the work of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, training and development, and a host of employee engagement and mentorship opportunities. The agreement was signed for the US by Adrian Garrido, Santander US Chief Audit Executive, and executive sponsor of Conexión, the Santander US networking group for Hispanic/Latinx employees and allies.

“ I can think of no better way to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month than with our signing The Hispanic Promise,” said Tim Wennes, Santander US CEO. “ The Hispanic Promise reinforces our commitment to hire, advance and elevate members of the Hispanic community. Many of our employees identify as Hispanic Americans, and their important contributions to our society, culture and to our companies in the US deserve the advocacy that comes with our taking a formal pledge to ensure their voices are heard and that they have every chance to develop, grow and succeed at all levels of our organization.”

“ We are excited to welcome Santander’s US companies to The Hispanic Promise family,” said Claudia Romo, CEO & Founder of the We Are All Human Foundation, whose mission is to advance an agenda of equity, inclusion and representation. “ With its strong Hispanic/Latinx heritage, this is a meaningful step for Santander. This effort was created for corporate America to signal its commitment to our community, and we are pleased to have the support of an organization like Santander who understands that championing Hispanic employees and their voices is good for business and good for the United States.”

The Hispanic Promise is another important step forward that Santander US is taking to Increase workforce diversity; identifying and removing obstacles to diversity and inclusion across its hiring practices, workplace programs and corporate culture; providing opportunities for all employee voices to be heard; and to become an employer of choice by attracting top talent that provides diverse perspectives.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (SHUSA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) (Santander), a global banking group with more than 146 million customers in the U.S., Europe and Latin America. As the intermediate holding company for Santander's U.S. businesses, SHUSA is the parent organization of six financial companies with approximately 15,000 employees, 5 million customers and assets of approximately $150 billion as of September 30, 2020. These include Santander Bank, N.A., Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC), Banco Santander International of Miami, Santander Securities LLC of Boston, Santander Investment Securities Inc. of New York, and several other subsidiaries.