Mandy Harvey and Other Artists With Disabilities to Perform in Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(Media Advisory) – Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that the company is collaborating with Disability:IN to host a virtual concert featuring America’s Got Talent finalist Mandy Harvey and other artists with disabilities.

The event, which celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month, will air on Tuesday, October 20, at 8 p.m. EDT. The virtual concert can be accessed at no cost to attendees via various social media platforms, including @VoyaFinancial and @MandyHarvey’s Facebook pages and @MandyHarvey’s Twitter. To invite colleagues, partners, friends and family, please visit the event link and hit the “invite” button.

Through song and other forms of creativity, Harvey and Voya share an ongoing commitment to spreading positivity and to serving people with disabilities and special needs as well as with their caregivers — in alignment with Voya’s Voya Cares® program. Harvey, who lost her hearing when she was 18 years old as a result of a connective tissue disorder called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, serves as an advocate for the deaf and disabled community.

“We are proud to work with Disability:IN to share Mandy’s positive messaging with the world during National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Voya Financial Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “This celebration is part of a broader movement that calls on everyone to play their role in building an inclusive global economy and advancing disability inclusion in business.”

In addition to Voya and Disability:IN, the concert will also feature CEOs, leaders and brands that advocate for disability inclusion. Among the most notable companies participating will be Accenture, Baxter International, Boston Scientific, Discover and Siemens.

For those unable to attend the virtual event, a recording of the concert will be made available on Voya’s YouTube channel following the broadcast.

