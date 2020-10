FLIR获得美国陆军追加的一份价值2600万美元的核、生物和化学侦察车辆计划合同

FLIR is lead integrator in modernizing the U.S. Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV) system with improved and autonomous CBRN sensors. Earlier this year, soldiers at Fort Bliss, Texas employed a FLIR prototype in realistic battlefield scenarios to sense and rapidly avoid CBRN hazards. The new contract allows FLIR to continue developing the Sensor Suite and also will pair the NBCRV with a ground robotic vehicle to expand the system’s use with manned-unmanned teams. (Photo: Business Wire)