HKTB Welcomes Announcement of In-principle Agreement to Establish Bilateral Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hong Kong and Singapore have reached an in-principle agreement to establish a bilateral Air Travel Bubble (ATB). This milestone arrangement will help revive cross-border air travel between the two aviation hubs in a safe and progressive way.

Hong Kong and Singapore enjoy strong trade, investment, finance, tourism and people-to-people ties. Both cities are major aviation hubs, and the international air route between the two cities was among the busiest in the Asia-Pacific region before the pandemic. Travel links between Hong Kong and Singapore are important for both cities.

In conjunction with this announcement and to inspire visitors to explore Hong Kong from all angles, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has launched 360 Hong Kong Moments – opening up the city virtually by way of wholesome and immersive content, designed to remind the world what a wonderful and all-encompassing destination Hong Kong is.

“We welcome the SAR Government’s announcement of the in-principle agreement to establish a bilateral Air Travel Bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore,” said Dr YK Pang, Chairman of the HKTB. “The announcement is a timely match with the HKTB’s launch of a standardised hygiene protocol for tourism-related sectors with the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency, which was announced last week. The protocol allows the tourism-related sectors to be well-prepared to welcome visitors back, while bolstering visitors’ confidence in travelling to Hong Kong. The HKTB also hopes that the ongoing series of 360 Hong Kong Moments will keep our destination brand alive and ensure that our city stays top-of-mind for people around the world before other travel bubbles are formed.”

The first in the series of 360 Hong Kong Moments is a 360-degree virtual-reality film, created especially for this year’s Great Outdoors Hong Kong campaign. The VR adventure takes viewers on an immersive journey across Hong Kong’s surprisingly easy-to-access green territory. Viewers can savour the taste of traditional local dishes that connect them with the city’s cultural heritage, gaze at the mesmerising skyline from atop stunning mountains, and listen to the soothing sounds of a waterfall.

From city to mountains, and coastlines to parks, the stunning footage fully immerses viewers in the rhythms and sensations of Hong Kong’s green lungs, bringing global audiences as close to Hong Kong as possible – no matter where they are in the world.

Watch the HKTB’s 360-degree VR film online to immerse yourself in Hong Kong’s natural scenery:

https://youtu.be/6-jt4u4IhMY

For more information about Great Outdoors Hong Kong, please visit:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/explore/great-outdoor.html