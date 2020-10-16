GAN Announces New Investor Relations Partnership with Alpha IR Group

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for operating regulated Internet gambling, primarily serving the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced a partnership with the Alpha IR Group (“Alpha IR”), as the Company looks to enhance its investor messaging and engagement strategy.

Dermot Smurfit, Chief Executive Officer of GAN, commented:

“ GAN has developed a rapidly-growing business here in the United States that continues to build momentum and remains committed to continuous innovation and sustainable growth. We believe now is the time to invest in a strategic investor relations function as we look to educate the market on our long-term investment thesis. I am very pleased to announce our new partnership with Alpha IR Group, who will help us achieve stronger returns on our continuing IR efforts. They come highly recommended by a number of high-profile corporate executive teams, institutional shareholders and Wall Street firms. We look forward to the expertise that Alpha can provide to both our management team and board, as we enter our next stage of growth.”

Chris Hodges, CEO & Founder of the Alpha IR Group, commented:

“ While our teams support companies across industries at various stages of their life cycles, we love the challenge and excitement of partnering with a high-profile company like GAN. GAN’s growth opportunity is clear and its investment thesis is highly compelling, and our entire team is very excited to bring a new level of value to GAN’s IR efforts. This will include co-developing a consistent and powerful message, a world-class set of IR materials, a focused and efficient investor targeting strategy, and a team that can deliver daily strategic and executional support. We look forward to a partnership that will deliver strong ‘alpha’ to all of GAN’s stakeholders.”

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions principally designed for retail U.S. casinos seeking to operate highly regulated Internet gambling. GAN has developed a proprietary Internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for operating highly regulated forms real-money U.S. internet gambling including Internet casino gaming, Internet sports betting, on-premise sports betting or, in advance of enabling regulation, Simulated Gaming.

About Alpha IR Group

The Alpha IR Group is a holistic investor relations and transactions consulting firm that protects, enhances and builds the investment brands of America’s leading companies. Alpha brings significant Wall Street, financial, and large agency experience to its clients, while retaining a small company, holistic approach. With deep sector expertise and senior-driven programs, Alpha IR is the right choice to manage its clients’ reputations, credibility, and ultimately, their valuation. The firm has offices in Chicago, New York, and Boston and represents over $100 billion of equity value trading on today’s public exchanges. For more information please visit: www.alpha-ir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.