Luxury Card Adds Cardmember Benefits With LOGE Camps

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury Card, a global leader in the premium credit card market and customer experience, has announced a partnership with LOGE, the hospitality concept for outdoor enthusiasts. LOGE, pronounced “lodge,” stands for Live Outside, Go Explore! True to its name, LOGE offers a variety of ways to stay including hotel rooms and campsites—strategically located near favorite trails, towns and waterways—in California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington.

“ I think our outdoor-minded Cardmembers will appreciate LOGE as more than just a place to stay the night given its community-minded culture and appreciation for adventure,” says Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card. “ Its unique amenities, exceptional recreational access and friendly customer service all combine to provide a memorable and rejuvenating getaway.”

CEO and Co-Founder at LOGE, Johannes Ariens shares, “ We are excited to partner with Luxury Card and offer its Cardmembers a different kind of hospitality experience with booking benefits inspired to get guests outdoors. Our properties are uniquely located within driving distance of Denver, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. Our customers align incredibly well, and we look forward to welcoming Luxury Card members to our properties.”

From on-site gear rentals to fire pits and free live music, LOGE delivers a welcoming outdoor-focused experience at each of its locations. The properties are also dog-friendly, and COVID-19 precautions are in place thanks to efficient staff on hand to assist. Luxury Card’s partnership with LOGE brings Cardmembers 15% off room rates, complimentary gear demos, VIP welcome amenities and more.1

About Luxury Card

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates,2 with points that can be redeemed in any increment and that never expire. Points for airfare are redeemed at 2% with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions.3 For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket while the nearest competitor’s reward points will only amount to a $750 airline ticket.2 Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a rate of up to 2%2 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to our Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5004 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.3

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees.5 We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.

About LOGE

Founded in 2016, LOGE is a community-oriented hospitality and development concept centered around recreation, accessible wellness, exploration, and social & environmental stewardship. Inspired by the surf, climbing and camping culture of the 70s and the relaxed energy of a road trip with friends, LOGE brings new life to forgotten mid-century motels near towns and trails, with five unique properties in Bend (OR), Westport (WA), Leavenworth (WA), Mt Shasta (CA), and Breckenridge (CO). LOGE offers a variety of ways to stay from hotel rooms to hostel bunks and campsites, whilst on-site gear rentals, fire pits and live music see LOGE deliver welcoming outdoor-adventure-focused experiences. In the process, LOGE provides valuable experiences in previously underutilized spaces, while also creating jobs, supporting local nonprofits, and building community. With a passion for the outdoors, LOGE is committed to protecting the environment, not only by renovating existing hotels but by connecting people to the outdoors. LOGE fosters connections and adventures that engage people in the outdoors making them better stewards of the environment and supports this by donating 2% of top-line revenue to local nonprofits engaged in the responsible use and access to the outdoors, in all of the locations they operate in.

Rates from $40 to $60 for hostel and camping, and from $150 for hotel accommodation.

1 Restrictions, limitations and exclusions apply. Benefit no longer available after 9/1/21. Terms and conditions are unique to each LOGE Camps property and are detailed for the customer/agent to accept at check-out. Must be 21 years of age or older to stay at a LOGE Camps property. Customer(s) must be staying at the LOGE Camps property to be eligible for complimentary gear rental. Equipment based on availability. Demos can be booked in advance of the stay or upon arrival.

2 Information as of October 1, 2020. The earn rates at which points can be accumulated vary among credit card competitors and can impact the relative dollar value of the redemption.

3 Certain terms, conditions and exclusions apply to benefits. Please see the Reward Rules and Mastercard Guide to Benefits you'll receive upon approval for details.

4 Average value based on 2019 bookings for a stay of three nights. Benefits may include daily breakfast for two, room upgrade when available, welcome amenities, resort and dining credits, late check-out and early check-in when available and complimentary Wi-Fi. Actual value will vary based on property, room rate, upgrade availability, length of stay and use of benefits.

5 Annual Fee is $995, $495 or $195. 0% introductory APR on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening is applicable for the first fifteen billing cycles that immediately follow each balance transfer. This introductory APR offer does not apply to purchases and cash advances. For new and outstanding balance transfers after the introductory period and all purchases, the variable APR is 14.99%. The variable APR for cash advances is 25.24%. The APRs on your account will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate and are subject to change. The minimum monthly interest charge will be $0.50. Balance transfer fee: 3% (min. $5). Cash advance fee: 5% (min. $10). Foreign transaction fee: 0%. See Terms and Conditions for updated and more information about the terms of this offer, including the “ About the Variable APRs on Your Account” section for the current Prime Rate information.