LuLu Money and MoneyGram Expand Partnership in Hong Kong

LuLu Money, a leading name in foreign exchange & money transfers, and MoneyGram, a global leader in cross-border P2P payments & money transfers, announced their partnership in Hong Kong. The partnership will enable millions of consumers in Hong Kong to send and receive money at any LuLu Money location and connect to the global MoneyGram distribution network that spans over 200 countries and territories.

Talking about the partnership, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Group, said, "The remittances industry plays a significant role in connecting communities and families, and by offering our network as a payout center of MoneyGram, we aim to make the process of money transfer more accessible, cheaper, and convenient for millions of Hong Kong residents."

“Our partnership with LuLu Money has continued to grow since we announced the integration earlier this year. Given our collaborative successes, we are excited to expand the partnership further in Hong Kong,” said Alex Holmes, Chairman and CEO at MoneyGram.

LuLu Money, which has a strong presence in Hong Kong, presently operates five branches, all of which are located at prominent and accessible locations, including one at Worldwide.

BRANCH LOCATIONS WORLD WIDE BRANCH –3RD FL, WORLD WIDE HOUSE, 19 DES VOEUX ROAD, CENTRAL, HONGKONG TSUEN WAN BRANCH –2ND FL, LIK SANG PLAZA, 269 CASTLE PEAK ROAD, TSUEN WAN, NEW TERRITORIES MA ON SHAN BRANCH –1/FL, FU FAI GARDEN, 28 ON SHING STREET, NEW TERRITORIES HUNG HOM BRANCH - PLANET SQUARE, 1-15 TAK MAN ST, HUNG HOM KOWLOON HO/ Tsim Sha Tsui Branch - 3FL, HANKOW CENTRE, 5-15 HANKOW ROAD, TSIM SHA TSUI, KOWLOON, HK

About LuLu Money

LuLu Money (Hong Kong) is a part of the Abu-Dhabi based financial services provider LuLu Financial Group, which operates 220+ branches in 11 countries. The company is a major payments player in the Philippines and Malaysia, serving over 2 million customers in the APAC region.

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, enabling quick and affordable money transfer in more than 200 countries and territories.

*Source: AETOSWire