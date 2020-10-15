Dentsu and SeeHer Partner to Champion Gender Equality

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dentsu and SeeHer released an original study today on consumers’ perception on gender equality, a topic previously with little attention in mainstream research. In a year rife with turmoil, with a global pandemic and a long overdue reckoning over racial injustice at the forefront of consumer sentiment, the partners are doubling down on gender equality and championing meaningful progress.

Dentsu has joined forces with Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) SeeHer, the leading global movement for gender equality in media, advertising, marketing and entertainment. This alliance marks the first time a holding company has partnered with the organization at the enterprise level. One of the first outputs of this multi-tiered collaboration is a new proprietary research study, Perceptions of Progress: The State of Women’s Equality in the US.

ABOUT DENTSU

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of nine leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Vizeum, Posterscope and supported by its specialist brands. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM, and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists. Follow us on Twitter @DentsuUSA and visit dentsu.com/us

ABOUT SEEHER

A division of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a collective of leading marketers committed to creating advertising and supporting content that portrays women and girls as they really are. It launched in June 2016 in partnership with The Female Quotient (The FQ) in Washington, D.C. at the United State of Women. To help marketers benchmark success, the group developed Gender Equality Measure™, (GEM™), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. GEM shows that content portraying women accurately dramatically increases purchase intent and brand reputation, increasing return on investment by as much as 30 percent. GEM won the prestigious 2017 ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award, and the methodology became the industry standard, which led to a global rollout in 2018. In 2019 the movement expanded into new verticals, including sports (#SeeHerInSports) and music (#SeeHerHearHer.) Visit SeeHer.com and follow us on Linked In, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @SeeHer2020.