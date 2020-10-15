Borro Lowers Interest Rate to Get a Loan Against Rolex Watches

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Borro™, the leading provider of confidential, non-bank loans using borrowers' luxury assets as collateral, today announced that it was lowering its interest rate by 20% for new loans using Rolex watches as collateral. The special interest rate will remain in effect for the life of new loans that close between now and December 31, 2020 that use a Rolex watch, or multiple Rolex watches as collateral.

Rolex watches are consistently among the most popular luxury assets Borro clients use as loan collateral. Borro collateral loans are a reliable, fast, and easy way to access cash with no credit check, credit history, personal guarantee, or financial disclosures. Rolex watch owners, collectors, and retailers can obtain loans of up to 75% of the current resale value of their watch or watches from Borro in only a few days. “ The Rolex brand is so well known, respected, and always in high demand,” said Borro’s chief underwriter, Richard Shults, GG (GIA). “ This generally makes Rolex watches eligible for the highest loan to value (LTV) ratios we provide as a lender, and their ability to sustain their resale value makes them ideal collateral for us to lend against.”

Rolex owners, collectors, and retailers can obtain standard loans or line of credit loans from Borro, in amounts ranging from $2,500 to over $5,000,000. Borro empowers clients to capitalize on the true value of their Rolex watch or watches without the wait, and, more importantly, without the need to sell. Borro accepts all Rolex models, including the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, Rolex Sea-Dweller, Rolex Submariner, Rolex GMT Master, Rolex Explorer, Rolex Milgauss, Rolex Air-King, Rolex Yacht-Master, Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Rolex Datejust, Rolex Day-Date, Rolex Pearlmaster, Rolex Sky-Dweller, and Rolex Cellini. Borro’s deep Rolex expertise gives individuals peace of mind that they can trust Borro with their Rolex.

Borro also accepts other luxury watch brands as loan collateral, including Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, A. Lange & Söhne, Hublot, Richard Mille, Cartier, Omega, Piaget and more.

Borro provides financing in amounts ranging from thousands to millions of dollars in exchange for assets that are high in value but low in liquidity. In addition to watches, Borro accepts luxury and classic cars, fine jewelry and diamonds, designer handbags and accessories, gold and precious metals, fine art and a range of auction-quality assets.

For more information about using a Rolex watch for a Borro Collateral Loan, please visit: https://borro.com/assets-we-accept/luxury-watches/

About Borro

Borro, a Luxury Asset Capital brand, is the leading provider of confidential, non-bank loans that use borrowers' luxury assets as collateral. Luxury Asset Capital and its brands have funded over $450,000,000 in loans for 15,000 clients since inception. We are a compelling alternative to selling luxury assets or traditional channels of financing that are often either too slow, invasive, and burdensome or, in some cases, unavailable. We unlock the equity in a wide range of luxury assets that are high in value but low in liquidity and execute transactions from thousands to millions of dollars in as little as one business day. For more information, please visit borro.com. For more information about Luxury Asset Capital, Borro's parent company, please visit luxuryassetcapital.com.