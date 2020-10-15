Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD selected by Kabelio for new Swiss HD platform.

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications’ (Euronext Paris: ETL) HOTBIRD video neighborhood has been selected by Switzerland’s Kabelio AG for the launch of a new Swiss direct to home HD platform. This multi-year contract will enable Kabelio to leverage the unparalleled reach of Eutelsat’s premier hotspot to launch a service targeting Swiss audiences both at home and throughout Europe.

Launched mid-October, Kabelio’s new line-up features both domestic and international channels, and includes 34 premium TV channels in HD quality including entertainment, sport, news and documentaries, supplemented by a range of free-to-air channels in various European languages.

Commenting on the contract, Apostolos Triantafyllou Eutelsat’s Vice President of Sales, DACH, CE & SE Europe said: “We are delighted to welcome Kabelio aboard HOTBIRD and to support the launch of a new HD platform in Europe. This agreement highlights the unmatched reach of EUTELSAT HOTBIRD, as well as the resilience of the European broadcast landscape.”

Kabelio Chief Executive Officer, Damir Krilcic added: “Kabelio’s new platform aims to address Swiss DTH satellite households offering them a range of premium channels many of which have not previously been offered by satellite. We are excited to partner with Eutelsat to launch this new service offering.”

