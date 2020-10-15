BEI Precision Wins Follow-On Award to Support Raytheon’s VIIRS Payload

MAUMELLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BEI Precision Systems & Space Company Inc. (BEI Precision) today announced the award of a follow-on contract to support the Encoder/Motor Assembly for the Raytheon-built Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument. BEI Precision has participated in this program for more than a decade.

VIIRS is changing the way we see Earth and its value goes well beyond weather prediction, providing vital data to diverse industries including agriculture, finance, transportation, insurance and energy.

“ Raytheon is a valued partner, and we are pleased to continue supporting this important program,” said Mark Mirelez, President and CEO of BEI Precision. “ From a business perspective, this award is a major milestone for our 2020 fiscal year and an integral part of our long-term plan to be the supplier of choice for optical encoder products capable of operating in the most demanding environments.”

About BEI Precision

BEI Precision is a leader in high-accuracy positioning sensor technologies and low phase noise frequency reference assemblies for mission critical applications providing advanced design, manufacturing and testing for reliable and resilient products and systems. BEI Precision products are utilized in space, airborne, Naval and ground vehicle applications where performance is required to accomplish the mission. BEI Precision is headquartered in Maumelle, Arkansas with operating subsidiaries in Austin, Texas; Ontario, Canada; and Edinburgh, Scotland.