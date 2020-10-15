MONAT Global Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Launch of Pink Keychain Fundraiser

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MONAT Gratitude, Inc., the philanthropic movement behind MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), is honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the launch of their MONAT Gratitude Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Keychain. The company will donate 100% of every sale from the limited-edition keychains to non-profit organizations supporting breast cancer in the United States, Canada and the UK. Each keychain retails for $6 and will be available for purchase throughout the month of October.

“The MONAT Gratitude Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Keychain launch is our first pink, product-driven fundraiser to support breast cancer awareness and honor those affected,” said Lu Urdaneta, Chief Culture Officer, MONAT Global. “So many are impacted by breast cancer; whether themselves, a family member, or a friend. Our goal is to provide financial support to organizations that help women fight so bravely to beat breast cancer, as well as families who have lost loved ones.”

Funds raised through keychain sales will benefit the following organizations:

MONAT Gratitude has been an integral part of the MONAT Global company culture since its inception in 2014. The values of gratitude and giving back have always been a high priority for the MONAT team. Today, the organization focuses its giving efforts in three impact areas: families, children and education.

About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.

MONAT Gratitude, Inc. has been an integral piece of the MONAT company culture since its inception in 2014. This movement has grown from the Urdaneta family’s commitment to instilling gratitude as a core company value. MONAT Gratitude, Inc. partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in its local communities that support efforts under its three pillars: Families, Children and Education. As a movement, MONAT Gratitude, Inc. believes in the power of creating conversations and inspiring a greater network to take action. Due to the passion of our MONAT Market Partners and commitment to making gratitude a part of our business, what started as a series of grassroots volunteering efforts in Miami has spread across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Poland and Ireland.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

