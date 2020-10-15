SOSi Partners with UiPath to Optimize U.S. Government Mission Systems with Robotic Process Automation

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOS International LLC (SOSi) announced today that it is partnering with robotic process automation (RPA) leader, UiPath, to automate high-volume, repetitive business processes to support critical U.S. Government missions. SOSi intends to leverage process automation technologies to help its customers achieve their digital transformation objectives.

The end-to-end hyper-automation platform offered by UiPath is helping the government become faster and more agile. It accelerates the technology development lifecycle by leveraging process discovery tools and employee crowdsourcing to rapidly scale automation across a large system enterprise. AI capabilities such as natural language understanding and natural language processing provide sophisticated analytics to measure automation's business impact. This 'automation first' approach allows RPA developers, testers, and business end-users to collaborate and puts automation at the center of everyday work.

"Software bots are digital workers that can assist in processing high volumes of structured and unstructured data. With the application of cognitive automation tools like natural language processing and machine learning, RPA can facilitate predictive outcomes," said Kevin Bearden, Senior Vice President of SOSi's Federal Solutions business. "This human-digital worker partnership can improve the effectiveness of back-office enterprise resource planning systems, drive business process efficiencies, reduce cost, and ultimately transform how government delivers services to internal and external stakeholders."

The UiPath platform, along with the company's training and expertise, are being used by government agencies to develop a host of software robots capable of executing routine tasks in IT, finance, accounting, human resources, supply chain, and customer service. SOSi has experience supporting customers, like the U.S. Department of State, who are integrating UiPath robots to enhance their financial and payroll systems globally.

"The UiPath end-to-end platform for hyper-automation is a proven force multiplier that scales to meet the needs of any federal agency, from on-prem to their agency's enterprise cloud," said Jim Walker, Chief Technology Officer for the UiPath U.S. Federal business. "When industry innovators like SOSi develop UiPath robots as they have done and use hyper-automation to transform and enhance government operations, it is confirmation we have a great partnership."

SOSi's UiPath partnership comes on the heels of its investment in AppTek, a leader in AI-driven automatic speech recognition and machine translation. Both partnerships reflect SOSi's broader strategy to become a leader in AI-driven applications in the federal market.

"We continue to invest in disruptive technologies that are reshaping the market," said Julian Setian, SOSi's Chief Executive Officer. "Our partnership with UiPath will enhance our ability to offer state-of-the-art solutions on ongoing projects and position us for future opportunities."

ABOUT SOSi

Founded in 1989, SOSi is the largest private, family-owned and operated technology and services integrator in the aerospace, defense, and government services industry. Its global portfolio includes military logistics, intelligence analysis, software development, and cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.sosi.com and connect with SOSi on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.