Hyliion Announces Natural Gas Fueling Partnership with American Natural Gas

Hyliion and American Natural Gas, Inc. (ANG) announce a partnership agreement that offers Hyliion customers discounted pricing for renewable natural gas (RNG) at ANG fueling stations across the country. (Photo courtesy of Hyliion)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyliion Inc. (Hyliion), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, and American Natural Gas, Inc. (ANG), an industry-leading alternative fuel provider, announced today a partnership agreement that offers Hyliion customers discounted pricing for renewable natural gas (RNG) at ANG fueling stations across the country. For qualifying fleet customers, ANG has also agreed to build new fueling stations near Hyliion’s customer locations with no upfront capital costs to such customers.

Hyliion and ANG also entered into a sales agreement that includes a pre-order of up to 250 Hypertruck ERX vehicles, allowing for early availability of Hyliion’s fully electric powertrain to ANG and its fleet customers. Using RNG, the Hypertruck ERX is an electric solution for Class 8 vehicles that offers a net-negative carbon emissions profile and the lowest total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle compared to current competitive offerings.

“As a leading supplier of RNG, we are committed to helping our customers—which include more than 200 fleets and several of the nation’s largest fleets—choose greener, more efficient fuel alternatives while improving the overall fueling experience for drivers across the country,” said Drew West, CEO and founder of ANG. “With the Hypertruck ERX, fleets can leverage RNG—the least carbon-intensive alternative fuel—to reduce their carbon footprint, achieve corporate sustainability goals and realize critical cost savings.”

In addition to offering Hyliion and its customers discounted natural gas pricing, ANG agreed to provide up to 100 percent RNG across its national network of fueling stations. Leveraging ANG’s refueling infrastructure, Hyliion customers will be able to conveniently access a cleaner, more sustainable fuel source at a cost significantly less than current diesel, hydrogen fuel cell or grid electricity pricing.

“A robust and highly scalable infrastructure is critical to the adoption of our electrified solutions,” said Thomas Healy, CEO and founder of Hyliion. “That’s why we’re working with ANG to reduce costs and enable us to offer our customers refueling stations where they are needed. Hyliion customers can continue their journeys to electrification with confidence that RNG will be available at a price that can reduce their ownership costs over the lifetime of their vehicles.”

With more than 700 stations nationwide operated by ANG and other fueling providers, the natural gas refueling infrastructure supports the needs of long-haul fleets without the range anxiety impacting other commercial electric vehicle solutions in development. Through the partnership agreement, ANG will provide Hyliion’s qualifying Hypertruck ERX customers with a fueling station upon request at no upfront capital cost to the fleet. All of ANG’s stations are built with the compression needed to sustain short refuel times for Class 8 vehicles equivalent to those of diesel refueling.

For more information on Hyliion, visit www.hyliion.com.

About Hyliion

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN), Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 vehicles by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, it designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

About American Natural Gas

American Natural Gas, Inc. (ANG), a subsidiary of Beyond6, Inc. (Beyond Carbon), delivers turnkey fueling solutions to fleets of all shapes and sizes. ANG is a premier distributor of alternative motor fuels in the US. ANG designs, builds, owns, operates and maintains a growing network of alternative energy stations across the county. ANG’s mission is to make renewable natural gas and other alternative energy options readily available for commercial and public use nationwide. ANG’s team of industry, legal, construction, engineering and entrepreneurial experts is committed to driving the alternative fuel industry forward. ANG provides the best solution possible to meet and exceed its customer’s sustainability goals. For more information, visit www.beyond6.com.