Yewno Discover Integrates with Ex Libris Primo to Enhance Resource Exploration

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yewno, a Silicon Valley-based AI provider with a mission to transform information into knowledge, today announces that their Yewno Discover platform integrates into the Ex Libris Primo discovery service to provide mutual users with unparalleled access to knowledge discovery.

Yewno Discover is a powerful research tool that helps students, researchers and educators surface relevant scholarly content and make connections across interdisciplinary fields. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, Yewno Discover reads and stores full text content and displays it in a visually intuitive knowledge graph that allows users to dictate what is of interest to them and to quickly navigate between related concepts, making connections as they go.

The integration of Yewno Discover and Ex Libris Primo offers libraries a new opportunity to create additional exploration paths for their patrons. A seamless integration of the services enables the Yewno knowledge graph to appear above search results within the Primo user interface, providing more opportunities for users to understand connections and relationships.

“The Ex Libris Cloud Apps open framework enables the academic ecosystem – third-party vendors and institutions – to drive innovation and create even more connected and adaptable discovery services,” states Shlomi Kringel, Ex Libris corporate vice president of learning and research solutions. “Making the Yewno app available to all Primo customers worldwide will provide their patrons with yet another opportunity for serendipitous discovery.”

“Yewno transforms information into knowledge and increases discoverability,” says Yewno COO Ruth Pickering. “We help libraries maximize their collections and enable students to access the information that they are looking for more efficiently and to find unexpected connections and new ideas along the way.”

About Yewno

Founded in 2015, Yewno is helping the world to uncover the undiscovered through its new inference engine, which introduces an entirely new approach to knowledge discovery. Yewno inference engine incorporates machine learning, cognitive science, neural networks, and computational linguistics into an intelligent framework to enhance human understanding by correlating concepts across vast volumes sources. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, and with offices in London and New York, Yewno is backed by leading investors including Pacific Capital and currently has numerous partnerships across the finance sector, top research universities, publishers and content aggregators worldwide. Yewno recently earned Frost & Sullivan’s prestigious Global Technology Innovation Award for Predictive Analytics in Financial Services.

For more information, visit www.yewno.com.

About Ex Libris

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is a leading global provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions that enable institutions and their individual users to create, manage, and share knowledge. In close collaboration with its customers and the broader community, Ex Libris develops creative solutions that increase library productivity, maximize the impact of research activities, enhance teaching and learning, and drive student mobile engagement. Ex Libris serves over 7,500 customers in 90 countries. For more information, see our website and join us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.