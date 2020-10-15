KBRA Assigns a BBB- Rating to Seaspan’s Sustainability Linked Six-Year Term Loan

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a BBB- rating with a Stable Outlook to the Seaspan Holdco III Ltd. $200 Million Senior Secured Sustainability Linked Term Loan. The sustainability linked facility is a first for containership leasing and will become part of Seaspan’s Vessel Portfolio Financing Program.

The rating is based on various key credit considerations primarily involving a guarantee from Seaspan Corporation; the strategic value of the collateral pool, strong structural features that provide flexibility for maintaining the quality of the collateral pool; and management’s longstanding successful track record of actively managing its fleet.

ESG Considerations

KBRA’s ratings incorporate all material credit factors including those that relate to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors. While ESG factors may influence ratings, it is important to underscore that KBRA’s ratings do not incorporate value-based judgments. In rating transportation companies, KBRA evaluates material credit-relevant factors to assess an issuer or borrower’s overall financial condition with respect to its ability to meet or refinance its debt obligations. Throughout our analysis, KBRA captures the impact of ESG factors in the same manner as all other credit-relevant factors. More information on ESG Considerations can be found here.

Seaspan is creating a first of its kind sustainability linked term loan that rewards or penalizes the Company based on carbon emissions. KBRA’s analysis indicates that the pricing incentives do not materially impact the credit. Seaspan is aligning itself with the IMO 2050, Poseidon Principles, and the Clean Cargo Working Group on decarbonization which could improve access to investors and capital. Seaspan management, through the sustainability linked rate component, shows engagement and ESG thought leadership in the shipping industry.

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

About KBRA

