FanDuel And Turner Sports Enter Multi-Year Agreement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, FanDuel Group announced a multi-year deal with Turner Sports, designating FanDuel as the exclusive sportsbook partner for NBA programming on Turner Sports properties including content integrations across Bleacher Report, the #1 digital sports destination for young sports fans.

The deal grants FanDuel access to exclusive integrations within NBA content, including TNT live telecasts and Bleacher Report digital channels including the B/R app. As the exclusive sportsbook operator associated with Turner Sports’ NBA programming and Bleacher Report NBA content, FanDuel’s industry-leading sportsbook will give basketball viewers sports betting insight and analysis directly integrated into the NBA viewing experience.

“Turner Sports is a leader in the media industry and, together, we’re bringing viewership to the next level by offering exclusive sports betting content that’s directly integrated into their NBA programming,” said Mike Raffensperger, CMO, FanDuel Group. “We’ll be incorporating FanDuel Sportsbook odds and analysis into Turner Sport’s live broadcasts and Bleacher Report’s digital content, offering a new, enhanced, experience for NBA fans.”

Will Funk, Executive Vice President, Sports Partnerships and Branded Content, Turner Sports, added, “NBA fans across TNT and Bleacher Report are responding well to sports betting content. We’ve already seen this with the TV and digital elements we’ve designed with FanDuel this past season and are excited to expand our partnership. Our collective goal is to grow NBA audience via engaging FanDuel interactive gaming experiences integrated across Turner Sports’ platforms.”

The partnership with Turner Sports began during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. FanDuel Sportsbook odds were integrated during TNT’s award-winning Inside The NBA studio show in addition to featuring promotional integrations during the live NBA games and across Bleacher Report channels. Inside The NBA debuted the FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Board, which featured discussion related to the odds and betting percentages for an NBA game. FanDuel was also the title sponsor for Bleacher Report’s B/R Betting show, Group Chat, which featured B/R talent discussing the latest odds and betting lines in connection with NBA games.

Bleacher Report launched its B/R Betting vertical in 2019 to focus on sports betting content. Since its launch it has consistently ranked as the most engaged sports media brand devoted to sports betting.

In anticipation for the next NBA season, America’s #1 sportsbook already has odds up for the 2021 NBA Champion and the upcoming NBA Draft. The Lakers are currently the favorite to win the 2021 NBA Finals at +360, followed closely by the Clippers (+450), Bucks (+600), and Nets (+1000).

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all multimedia screens. Turner Sports’ television coverage includes Major League Baseball, the NBA, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and ELEAGUE. The company also manages some of the most popular sports destinations across digital and social platforms including Bleacher Report and its top-rated app, the B/R Live streaming sports platform, NCAA.com and the critically-acclaimed NCAA March Madness Live suite of products, as well as an accompanying collection of mobile sites and connected device apps. Turner Sports and the NBA jointly manage NBA Digital, a robust collection of offerings including NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE PASS, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com.