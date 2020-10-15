Spectra Partnerships Named Official Partner of Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”) in Canton, Ohio, is excited to announce that it has named Spectra Partnerships an official partner of the Company. Spectra Partnerships, a major division of live entertainment and sports industry titan Spectra, will serve as HOFV’s sponsorship consulting firm. Spectra Partnerships will be responsible for identifying, creating and cultivating sponsorship and naming rights partnerships that produce new revenue opportunities for both the Destination and the Company’s events, media and gaming verticals.

Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales for HOFV, stated, “Spectra is an industry leader in sales representation, hosting and entertainment, and possesses strong relationships with many of the world’s leading brands, entertainment acts and conference organizers. Together, we will create unique, strategic partnerships across our differentiated business verticals both now and in the future, which will enable us to further elevate the experiential offerings at the Destination.”

Spectra Partnerships – which has secured more than 40 naming rights partnerships in the last 10 years, more than any other company in the space – is a leader in sales representation, strategic consulting, and analytics for sports and entertainment properties across North America. Its experienced sales team drives revenue via the marketing and sale of naming rights, corporate partnerships, advertising, premium seating, and hospitality initiatives. Spectra provides a blend of management, hospitality and partnership services for top-tier clients like the City of Miami Beach and for more than 150 properties, many of which are home to college and professional sports teams, such as the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, N.J., Cotton Bowl at Dallas Fair Park, and Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV, commented, “We are thrilled to work closely with a world-class partner in Spectra to advance our strategic objectives in Canton and beyond. Spectra recognizes the significant underlying growth potential in all of our business verticals and is excited to help us generate additional sponsorships and events, in addition to identifying ways we can capitalize on our close relationships with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL Alumni Association. This new partnership, combined with our strong internal business development team led by Erica, positions us to capitalize on the multi-billion dollar partnership industry in the world of sports and sports-related destinations.”

Bryan Furey, Senior Vice President, Spectra Partnerships, said, “Spectra Partnerships is honored to represent what is sure to be a landmark destination for football fans across the nation. HOFV possesses a unique blend of assets for brands to engage a highly passionate consumer audience in a powerful way. We look forward to establishing meaningful corporate relationships that deliver on the vision of the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company’s executive team.”

John Page, Spectra’s President of Venue Management, added: “Spectra is thrilled to partner with Hall of Fame Village at such a critical strategic juncture. Our long-standing, deep relationships with top brands promise to yield exciting new collaborations that will continue to propel the palpable anticipation for this tremendous multi-use sports entertainment and media destination.”

The partnership highlights HOFV’s continued commitment to working with world-class brands to bring more unique and engaging experiences to the Destination and the Company’s numerous additional business segments.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Spectra

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com. Follow Spectra on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.