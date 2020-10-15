Splurge vs. Steal: Vacasa Unveils Cabin Season Getaways for Every Budget

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a chill returns to the air and the days get shorter, travelers’ preferences are shifting right along with the change in seasons. Online views of cabins have more than doubled on Vacasa.com, compared to the same time last year, and we can see why. The winter months wouldn’t feel right without cozy, remote vacation homes, complete with wood-burning fireplaces, comfy couches and large windows to take in the cooler scenery around us. It’s the time of year to bundle up, snuggle in, and unplug (even just a little).

As North America’s largest vacation rental management company, Vacasa searched coast to coast for cabins that spark all the warm feelings and provide access to outdoor adventure, from foraging in the fall to snowmobiling in the winter. Here are five of our favorite destinations, with a steal and a splurge vacation rental recommendation at both ends of the budget:

“Though the status of ski resorts will impact demand for mountain destinations, we have so many amazing cabins to choose from, there’s a vacation home to match an array of winter activities and budgets,” said Operations Director Josh Viner. “And whether you’re booking on the water or in the woods, there’s a sense of calm that comes with a cabin getaway—which most of us could use as 2020 wraps up.”

*When searching cabin rentals in any destination, Vacasa recommends checking local regulations prior to traveling due to COVID-19 and current weather conditions.

