Janie and Jack Debuts New Collection With Harlem’s Fashion Row and Spotlights Multicultural Fashion Designers

Today, children's fashion brand Janie and Jack and Harlem's Fashion Row, a movement to increase diversity in fashion through creating a platform for multicultural designers, debut three capsule collections by Kimberly Goldson, Kristian Lorén and Richfresh. The collaboration, which has been in the works for several months, shares each designer's unique take on kids' clothing. Harlem's Fashion Row's mission to discover and showcase rising talent of color aligns seamlessly with Janie and Jack's long-held belief of inviting every family into its brand. And, as part of its ongoing commitment to lift up creative people of color, Janie and Jack donated $25,000 to Harlem's Fashion Row's nonprofit, ICON360.

“When I first met Brandice Daniel, founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row, in January, I knew we needed to come together to create something special,” said Shelly Walsh, SVP and General Manager, Janie and Jack. “I am thrilled to share this partnership through a phenomenal collection by three talented multicultural designers. Together, we hope to inspire the next generation to lift each other up, celebrate creativity and individuality, and above all treat everyone with love and respect.”

While the partnership has been in progress for many months, it comes at a pivotal time in the world and the culture of fashion. Now more than ever, the fashion industry must come together to make a change and push for equal representation. And giving designers of color a platform to showcase their inspiring work and stories is a significant part of progressing forward. Janie and Jack is committed to teaching kids about love, kindness, unity and anti-racism. With shared core values, Janie and Jack is proud to collaborate with Harlem’s Fashion Row to bring this collection into the homes of families everywhere.

“As a parent, I wanted to support designers of color by purchasing children's wear for my daughter,” said Brandice Daniel, CEO and Founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row. “I realized that the children's market had very little racial diversity. Partnering 3 Black designers with Janie and Jack is a historic and courageous move led by Shelly Walsh. This partnership has inspired the designers and will hopefully provoke an entire industry to think differently about what it could look like to include more BIPOC designers in their strategy.”

The new capsule collections shine a light on the three talented designers and allow them to share their unique twists on children’s fashion with Janie and Jack’s modern-classic aesthetic while incorporating their own distinct styles into the line.

Kimberly Goldson: This Project Runway alum’s capsule concept was inspired by her nieces. Their tight knit relationship always had her longing for a children’s line, and with Janie and Jack she was able to bring this to life. Her distinctive sweatshirt detailing and iconic suits in bold colors with statement florals shine within this collection.

The Janie and Jack x Harlem’s Fashion Row Collection offers an array of styles, from bold head-to-toe floral prints, to three-piece suits with matching outerwear, and tiered ruffle pants with room to dance. These styles pair back to glossy fashion-forward belt-bags, coordinating printed tights, ballet flats and sneakers, all with the classic Janie and Jack silhouettes. Priced $19-$139, the collection is available for purchase now on www.janieandjack.com/harlems-fashion-row and in select Janie and Jack stores nationwide. Watch Janie and Jack and Harlem’s Fashion Row’s virtual event online to learn more about the collection, meet the designers and celebrate the exciting launch.

ABOUT JANIE AND JACK

Janie and Jack is a design house with every kid at its heart—because individual style starts early. Each season collections feature modern twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids’ clothing from newborn to size 6 and janieandjack.com for up to size 12.

ABOUT HARLEM’S FASHION ROW

Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) is an Influential Arts & Entertainment organization that engages audiences and aligns brand partners with emerging designers of color in Fashion. HFR’s mission is to discover and showcase emerging talent of color through a platform of national events and customized multi-platform programs. We initiate innovative events which attract a multitude of diverse influencers connected to the fashion industry. Within this industry HFR events have become the preferred event, providing a platform for emerging fashion talent of color. Harlem’s Fashion Row has defined artistic, cultural and social trends, and helped launch the careers of countless influential designers and countless others who have made their debut with HFR. Our objective is simply to provide real business opportunities to people of color in fashion to showcase their skills and abilities in an industry which is often inaccessible to this group.