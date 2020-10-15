 Marubeni and Tyrata Enter into Business Alliance Agreement

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyrata Inc. and Marubeni Corporation are pleased to announce a collaboration for the distribution of Tyrata’s IntelliTreadTM Drive-Over System (“DOS”) in Japan. Tyrata’s DOS and corresponding data analytics platform have proven effective in the automation of tire tread depth monitoring and Marubeni will be introducing the new technology to its customer base in Japan.

In connection with the collaboration, Marubeni will obtain the right to distribute and service Tyrata’s DOS in Japan, and Tyrata gains the support of a trusted technology partner in the Japanese market. Marubeni will start introducing DOS units in Japan in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“As we expand our efforts into the global market, Marubeni is an important element of our distribution strategy,” said Jesko von Windheim, Tyrata’s CEO. “Marubeni not only gives us a capable and trusted sales and service partner in Japan, but they also offer established channels into many other Asian markets.”

Marubeni will introduce the DOS to Japan and, through demonstration tests with logistics companies, proceed with verification of demand for automatic tire wear measurement, improvement of driver safety, and reduction of tire maintenance costs. Marubeni plans to conclude an exclusive distributor contract with Tyrata after verification. As partners, Marubeni and Tyrata will utilize each other's knowledge to promote the use of automated wear measurement equipment for tires, thereby contributing to the realization of a safe and smart society.

“We see a demand for low-cost, automated tire monitoring across our customer base and we believe that Tyrata’s products meet the cost and performance requirements in this market. Marubeni is pleased to be a partner for Tyrata in Japan and we look forward to providing customers with this innovative new technology,” said Kazuyoshi Hosoi, General Manager, Tires and Rubber Materials Department.

Organizations interested in learning more about the IntelliTread™ portfolio may contact Luka Lojk at Luka.Lojk@Tyrata.com or +1-704-593-8418.

About Tyrata

Tyrata, Inc., is a tire sensor and data management company offering tire health solutions for fleet management, tire manufacturers and automotive service centers. The company's IntelliTread™ technology monitors, tracks and predicts tire tread life, and is the only technology on the market that delivers direct measurements of tread depth in real-time. Sensors are linked to cloud-based data management and analytics to warn drivers, service advisors and depot managers when tires are dangerously thin. Tyrata is dedicated to improving tire safety, reducing maintenance costs and increasing profitability for its customers. For more information, visit www.tyrata.com.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business activities across wide-ranging fields including lifestyle, ICT & real estate business, forest products, food, agri business, chemicals, energy, metals & mineral resources, power business, infrastructure project, aerospace & ship, finance & leasing business, construction, industrial machinery & mobility, and next generation business development. Additionally, the Marubeni Group offers a variety of services, makes internal and external investments, and is involved in resource development throughout all of the above industries. For more information, visit www.marubeni.com.