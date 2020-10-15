K12 Learning Solutions Helps Schools Start the Year Online and Plan for a Hybrid Future

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 150 new schools and districts have joined hundreds nationwide that already look to K12 Learning Solutions for a customized online and blended learning option for their students. To start the year strong despite the pandemic, students in districts large and small – including Buckeye Union School District (CA), David Douglas School District (OR), Muncie Community Schools (IN), and Quillayute Valley School District (WA) – have begun classes online, introducing more than 24,000 new students to K12-powered classrooms from the safety of home.

A suite of services and resources from K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education – K12 Learning Solutions delivers robust online and blended learning options for seamless education delivery and long-term academic success.

“The schools and districts we’re working with are meeting unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nate Davis, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors at K12. “But beyond the immediate need, we are confident these schools will emerge from this crisis better equipped to serve their students for the long term. As we all move forward into a new era for education, K12 stands ready to support schools as they assess their online and hybrid learning needs now and into the future.”

With customizable solutions to meet the needs of schools and districts, K12 Learning Solutions provides access to an online education delivery platform; engaging curriculum covering core subjects, career readiness education, and hundreds of electives; and administrator, teacher, and parent training to ensure staff and students succeed in the online environment.

As schools debated how and when to safely reopen this fall, families wanted to know their districts would be prepared: a survey conducted by Morning Consult showed that 85% of parents of school-aged children in the U.S. agree that schools should be prepared and equipped to shift to an online learning environment in the event of future scenarios that lead to school closures.

Another survey conducted by Morning Consult shows that 71% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents also show confidence in online learning as a viable academic option for their students: a national survey commissioned by K12 and conducted through Qualtrics showed that 64% of parents agree that the quality of education their children would receive from an online school is equal to what they would receive in a traditional setting.

K12 has more than 20 years of experience delivering online education solutions at scale, supporting students, schools, and districts across all 50 states to develop local solutions that meet personalized learning goals.

“Quillayute Valley School District is committed to bringing our students the educational experience they deserve,” said Superintendent Diana Reaume. “We were looking for a way to move fluidly between our hybrid, remote, and in-person models, and it made sense to utilize K12’s proven product. As we strive to meet the needs of our students and families for the new school year and beyond – whether that meant in the buildings or in homes across the district – K12 has enabled us to continue to provide the high-quality education that our community has come to expect.”

For more information about K12 Learning Solutions

