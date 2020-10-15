Rock the Dock: Cisco Brewers Releases New Seasonal Dock Lager

NANTUCKET, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cisco Brewers is launching its new seasonal Dock Lager this month, just in time for that iconic time of year in New England when the temps cool down, leaves start to brighten, and beer drinkers start craving something with a little more body than a lager but aren’t quite ready for an Imperial IPA or a stout. Cisco Brewers Dock Lager hits the sweet spot – pouring wicked dark with a fluffy tan head and aromas of chocolate and biscuit, while remaining sessionable at 5.0% ABV. Dock Lager is already a hit on draft at Cisco Brewers pubs, and now fans across New England will be able to pick up four-packs of 16-ounce cans to enjoy all season long.

“We decided to do something a little unexpected and buck the pumpkin trend with this year’s fall seasonal,” said Mark Valeriani, Cisco Brewers Lead Brewer. “Pumpkin beers are great, but we wanted to a brew that could take us from September through December. Dock Lager hits all the right notes: it has the complexity, character, and warmth of an Oktoberfest brew, but at 5.0% ABV, it offers something lighter that can be enjoyed all season long.”

Dock Lager is the latest new beer to launch featuring Cisco Brewers’ updated brand and packaging design that celebrates its New England heritage and coastal lifestyle. Throughout the year, Cisco Brewers has been transitioning its full portfolio to reflect brand redesign, including a new year-round offering, Wandering Haze IPA, that is already a top five hazy IPA in Boston per Nielsen.

Dock Lager Dark Lager

After a day spent dockside in New England, you want a beer that’s easy, smooth, and gives you a little bit of a sweet reward for outlasting the weather. And that’s exactly what inspired the recipe for Dock Lager. Dock Lager is perfect for a day out on the water, a fall tailgate or Oktoberfest, or even skiing the east. This brew has a fluffy-tan head, tastes of chocolate and biscuit, is medium-bodied and wicked dark.

ABV: 5.0%

IBU: 21

About Cisco Brewers

Cisco Brewers is Nantucket’s first and only craft brewery and prides itself on celebrating a deep-rooted New England island heritage through its portfolio of approachable, sessionable and coastally-inspired beers.

Founded near Cisco Beach in 1995 by hard-working, entrepreneurial islanders who began selling beer from their outdoor brewery, Cisco Brewers has gained a cult-like following across the Northeast, built on its laid-back, good times lifestyle. Its open-air beer garden on Nantucket Island aims to connect travelers, tourists, and locals alike over a refreshing pint or two, and has been named a top travel destination by Time Magazine, The Huffington Post, Travel & Leisure, and Men’s Journal.

In addition to its Nantucket location, Cisco Brewers operates a brewpub in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and other seasonal pop-up pubs throughout New England, including one in Boston’s vibrant Seaport district.