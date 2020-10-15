American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine Leads Initiative to Improve Cancer Patient Outcomes in Africa

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In Africa, cancer is more deadly than malaria and mortality is expected to double by 2040 if action is not taken.1 This troubling trend highlights the need for education to improve cancer patient outcomes. American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) is proud to partner with BIO Ventures for Global Health (BVGH) to provide innovative training to doctors in Africa.

“American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine is honored to have the opportunity to help address the growing cancer crisis in Africa through this meaningful educational partnership,” said Heidi Chumley, M.D., provost at AUC. “Dr. Mohamed Aziz is an expert in this field and will bring critical knowledge to physicians in the region.”

Mohamed Aziz, M.D., FCAP, is a senior surgical pathologist and tumor diagnosis consultant with subspecialty expertise in breast and sarcoma pathology. The AUC associate professor and Pathology II course director will share specialized diagnostic techniques for women’s cancers with physicians in Africa through a free training series. Offered virtually to physicians in Kenya and Rwanda, this series will allow participants to receive continuing education credits. Topics will be geared toward cancers that are common in sub-Saharan Africa, including breast and cervical cancers.

“Breast and cervical cancers are the most common cancers among Rwandan women and are typically diagnosed in advanced stages of the disease. This training – and our partnership with BVGH and AUC – will help improve our ability to provide accurate and early diagnoses for cancer patients,” said Dr. Gervais Ntakirutimana, Head of the Pathology Department at Kigali University Teaching Hospital in Rwanda.

With a focus on building clinical oncology capacity to improve cancer patient outcomes in Africa, this training program was made possible through a grant partnership with the Adtalem Global Education Foundation. The Foundation supports nonprofit organizations that reflect the mission of AUC’s parent company, and the Foundation’s sole member, Adtalem Global Education.

“BVGH is thrilled to partner with the Adtalem Global Education Foundation and AUC to implement this innovative virtual training program and strengthen cancer diagnostic capacity in Rwanda and Kenya,” said Jennifer Dent, President and CEO of BVGH. “Early and accurate diagnosis is critical in the fight against cancer. Through this partnership, we are making important strides toward that goal.”

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC)’s mission is to train tomorrow’s physicians, whose service to their communities and their patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community, and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement. With a campus in Sint Maarten, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty, AUC has a diverse medical education program for today’s globally minded physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu, follow AUC on Twitter (@aucmed), Instagram (@aucmed_edu) and Facebook (@aucmed).

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

About BIO Ventures for Global Health (BVGH)

BIO Ventures for Global Health (BVGH) is a nonprofit organization based in Seattle, Washington working at the crossroads of the private and public sectors to advance research and improve health. BVGH connects people, resources, and ideas across biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, governments, and nonprofits to solve global health issues. BVGH’s work falls under three strategic pillars: expanding access to cancer medicines and technologies in Africa, accelerating research and development (R&D) for diseases of poverty, and building biomedical R&D capacity in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). For more information, please visit bvgh.org, follow BVGH on Twitter (@BIOVentures) and LinkedIn.

1 Global Cancer Observatory: Cancer Today. International Agency for Research on Cancer. https://gco.iarc.fr/today; Global Cancer Observatory: Cancer Tomorrow. International Agency for Research on Cancer. https://gco.iarc.fr/tomorrow/; World Health Organization. World Malaria Report 2018. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2018.