Andersen Global Adds Coverage in East Africa with Collaborating Firm in Djibouti

Further building on the strength of the organization's existing platform in East Africa, Andersen Global establishes a presence in Djibouti's emerging market through a Collaboration Agreement with Djibouti City-based Cabinet Avocats & Associés (CAA).

Founded in 2015, CAA is a full-service law firm advising clients in a variety of sectors, including maritime, investment, infrastructure, corporate and commercial, and tax and litigation. Led by Partners Mohamed Abayazid and Ahmed Abdourahman, the firm and its team of six professionals represents a broad clientele with expertise serving foreign-owned companies and international investors.

“Through our culture and values, we have built strong relationships with our clients and a respectable reputation in the country,” Mohamed and Ahmed said. “We look forward to this next step of growth through our collaboration with Andersen Global, which will ensure our clients are afforded best-in-class tax and legal services seamlessly through the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global.”

“Africa remains an important market for global business and CAA’s capabilities are incredibly synergistic with our already solid platform on the continent,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “The addition of Mohamed, Ahmed and their team gives our organization the competitive advantage in Djibouti and East Africa and adds additional coverage so we can continue to best serve our clients.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 207 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.