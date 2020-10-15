Showbie adds popular augmented reality and coding apps to a growing kit of educational tools.

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Showbie (www.showbie.com) a Canadian provider of software as a service educator tools is today excited to announce it has formed a multi-year partnership with Hologo (www.hologo.world) and Kodable (www.kodable.com). Hologo is the maker of the top-rated app for 3D & Augmented Reality based lessons across STEM topics while Kodable (www.kodable.com) is a popular K-5 programming curriculum trusted by over 50% of elementary schools in the United States. The partnership will provide complimentary licensing to each of these solutions to Showbie’s Pro Plus customers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with each of these applications,” says Colin Bramm, CEO and Co-founder of Showbie. “Hologo is a mind-blowing app that has the potential to revolutionize creativity and understanding in the learning process. Not only can teachers present live objects and journeys on the screen at the front of the classroom, but they can also record the experiences as lessons or feedback and share it through Showbie. We also excited that students whose school had upgraded to Showbie Pro Plus will have a license to Hologo so they can participate in the magical experience.”

“Showbie is a solution that we have been very familiar with even when we were conceiving the idea of Hologo back in 2018 and it is an absolute pleasure to bundle what we have created with the Showbie Pro Plus offering,” says Eedham Rasheed, CEO and Co-founder of Hologo. “Our goal is to bring amazing visuals and tools for teachers and students that subscribe to Showbie Pro Plus. We truly believe that AR is going to play an extremely important role in the education industry in the coming decade and our team is fully committed to providing guidance for teachers on how to introduce AR into their classroom. Over the next 3 years, we will be working with Showbie’s team to create a complete guide for teachers on how to effectively introduce immersive teaching practices that will truly transform the education experience for students.”

“Through Kodable, Showbie’s schools will have access to both the platform and premium built-in curriculum,” says Colin Bramm of Showbie. “We know that nearly every school is eager to prepare their students and coding literacy is a part of that expected knowledge base in the future. With Showbie Pro Plus, schools will have a turnkey solution through Kodable to immediately create a successful programming learning environment for students. We can’t be more excited to have this world-class platform offered to our customers!”

“Streamlining the virtual learning environment is more critical now than ever for educators, and Showbie Pro Plus does it so well!” says Grechen Huebner, Kodable Co-founder. “Kodable is always looking for ways we can improve the learning experience for students and make teacher’s lives easier, so joining up with Showbie was a no-brainer. The unplugged coding activities and video lessons in Kodable pair perfectly with Showbie’s feedback and assessment tools. We’re looking forward to watching this partnership grow!”

The application partnerships will allow new customers of Showbie’s Pro Plus package, available to schools and districts, to receive licenses to Hologo and Kodable for an entire year for their teachers and students for an entire year. Showbie also announced recently that Pro Plus customers would receive promotional licenses to Explain Everything, a collaborative whiteboarding platform, and Educreations, a whiteboard recording tool. Showbie believes these products, when paired with Showbie and Socrative, provide teachers and students with an end-to-end engaging hybrid and remote learning solution.

To learn more about Showbie Pro Plus, please visit https://www.showbie.com/plans.

About Showbie:

Showbie (www.showbie.com) was founded in 2012 with the release of its cloud-based assessment and feedback application. In 2018, Showbie acquired Socrative as a companion application for online quizzing and testing. Showbie is based in Edmonton, Canada, and has over 3 million educators registered for its products in nearly every country around the globe.

About Hologo:

Hologo (www.hologo.world) is a mobile and web-based application, which hosts a growing library of 3D & Augmented Reality based lessons across STEM topics. The Hologo content is targeted towards K12 teachers, students, and schools and it comes with a host of interactive features that makes teaching and learning more stimulating and fun. Today, Hologo is used by thousands of users across 130 countries.

About Kodable:

Kodable (www.kodable.com) is an award-winning K-5 computer science curriculum taking students from learning to think like a programmer in Kindergarten to writing real JavaScript by 5th grade. Kodable's standards-aligned games and lesson plans make it easy to teach without any programming experience. Teachers have access to games and video lessons for their class, as well as guides that explain coding concepts so they know what their students are learning.