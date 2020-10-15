Mercy Scales Nurse Recruiting with Phenom Talent Experience Management

AMBLER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced that Mercy drove candidate engagement and expedited the hiring of health care and nursing positions using the Phenom TXM platform. Since adopting the platform one year ago, Mercy increased career site traffic by 500%, garnered over 3 million job views, and ran more than 160 targeted campaigns—with its top performer converting 69% of job seekers into applicants.

For Mercy—one of the largest Catholic health systems in the U.S. with 40 acute care, managed and specialty hospitals—sourcing experienced nurses was a critical concern. Pain points for their talent acquisition team included: a sustained nursing shortage, hard-to-fill positions, lack of a qualified talent pipeline, low applicant conversion and inability to communicate in real-time with candidates. With the goal to increase recruiter efficiency and proactively engage candidates, Mercy selected Phenom's AI-driven TXM platform.

“Phenom’s AI and all-encompassing TXM platform for candidates, recruiters, employees and management is what sets them apart,” said Kayla Drady, director of Talent Acquisition Strategy & Operations at Mercy. “Being able to capture each candidate's digital fingerprint lets us work smarter, not harder—and we’re seeing amazing results. Everyone’s who’s using it loves it!”

To better attract and engage candidates, Mercy has leveraged key Phenom TXM platform features:

With Phenom AI, Career Site and Chatbot, Mercy automates the delivery of personalized job recommendations to attract and engage more qualified candidates. In the first three months of 2020, 72% of candidates who viewed a job through the chatbot clicked apply. The team is then able to quickly and effectively communicate with active job seekers while simultaneously nurturing passive leads through Phenom’s ATS-compatible CRM and Campaigns.

With Phenom Events and University Recruiting, Mercy is able to create and manage virtual and on-site events while generating immediate registrations through Phenom SMS and email campaigns to candidates, including future and recent nursing graduates. Mercy’s talent scouts also leverage the Phenom mobile app that enables recruiters to register attendees, scan resumes, build candidate profiles, record notes and then follow up with prospects eliminating disjointed spreadsheets and paper trails.

The success of Mercy’s talent acquisition team showcases the impact virtual recruiting can have in meeting high volume roles. The ability to automate and meet hiring demands at scale is especially critical for organizations hiring for essential roles now—and as the economy continues to recover.

“Many companies, especially in the health care industry, need to hire extensively and cost effectively to recoup lost revenue and stabilize their trajectory toward future growth,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. “Fortunately, technology is already poised to help HR professionals adapt their talent acquisition and management strategies—and we’re proud our own innovations are helping customers like Mercy recruit and retain workers with the agility and speed they need.”

Moving forward, Mercy anticipates rolling out Phenom’s Employee Experience that leverages Internal Mobility to give employees the same job searching experience as external candidates.

“We’ll have a whole separate bucket of qualified candidates to choose from, and current employees can pursue growth opportunities without leaving the organization,” said Drady. “That’s a game changer for everybody.”

Browse Mercy's available jobs here.

To learn more about Mercy’s success hiring nurses faster, read the blog or download the case study.

About Mercy

Mercy is one of the largest Catholic health systems in the US, serving millions each year over a multi state footprint through touchpoints including outreach ministries and virtual care. It includes more than 40 acute care and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 45,000 co-workers and 2,400 Mercy Clinic physicians in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with the Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity & Inclusion, Gigs, Referrals and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Phenom has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom with over 700 employees. More than 300 global employers rely on the Phenom TXM platform to bring recruiting velocity and create an end-to-end talent experience.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.