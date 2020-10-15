Vymedic Added to ValueSetters’ Portfolio; Launches Fundraising Via Netcapital

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValueSetters, Inc. (OTC:VSTR) announced that the company will partner with Vymedic to advance its innovative, patented approach to helping millions impacted by influenza, the common cold and other viruses. As an indication of its high conviction in the company, ValueSetters has taken an equity ownership stake in Vymedic, adding the transformative biotechnology firm to its portfolio. Vymedic is currently engaged in a round of equity fundraising via Netcapital.

“Vymedic has been a passion project for our team; we’re thrilled to have found the right strategic partner in ValueSetters,” said Cynthia Winning, Founder and CEO. “ValueSetters immediately recognized the potential for Vymune® and appreciated our vision. Their team spent countless hours preparing our offering material and readying us for our fundraising launch. Aided by their deep expertise in biomedical research and unique investor perspective, they were able to craft our messaging in a way that was both authentic and compelling. ValueSetters saved us time, effort and ensured a seamless experience. Their commitment and conviction in our success were also very apparent.”

“We’re pleased to formalize our partnership with ValueSetters,” Ms. Winning added. “We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to help millions with an unmet need and realize our vision of the future for Vymedic.”

“We have been very impressed by Vymedic’s team and the years of research and development that went into creating Vymune®,” commented Cecilia Lenk, ValueSetters CEO. “Vymedic’s innovative formula has the potential to help millions who suffer from viral infections like the flu; it’s a very compelling cause. We're delighted to have the opportunity to add Vymedic to ValueSetters’ portfolio. We look forward to continuing our work together and leveraging our experience and resources to advance Vymedic's mission."

About Vymedic:

Vymedic’s patented immune supplement, Vymune®, has been scientifically proven to suppress influenza, the common cold and similar viruses. The product has also been shown to be safer and more effective than competing antiviral drugs or supplements. Vymune’s® all natural, amino acid-based formula will be available in rapid melt away tablets, sold over the counter.

The creation of Vymune leverages years of research and development that led to a transformative breakthrough in amino acid metabolic technology. Vymedic holds over twenty patents. To prove Vymune's safety and efficacy, Vymedic has conducted ten years of in vitro, in vivo and clinical research. This includes a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, human clinical trial, partnering with leading national, university and government laboratories. Please visit https://vymedic.com/ to learn more.

About ValueSetters:

ValueSetters is a publicly traded fintech company dedicated to democratizing private capital markets and empowering entrepreneurs to succeed. We help companies at all stages build, grow and fund their businesses with a full range of services from strategic advice to raising capital. Our team of professional investors offer deep expertise across a range of verticals including biotechnology, technology and public policy. Working together with Netcapital's online private market, our digital marketing experts can help you raise capital efficiently and effectively. To learn more about how ValueSetters can help your business please visit our website at https://valuesetters.com.

The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. For more information, please visit https://netcapital.com.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.