Finance of America Reverse Joins the Stanford Center on Longevity ‘Corporate Affiliate Program’ in Support of Retirement Research

Amid today's complex and challenging economic conditions, and as part of its ongoing commitment to help people better prepare for and live with financial freedom in retirement, Finance of America Reverse LLC ("FAR") announced today that it has joined the Corporate Affiliate Program of the Stanford Center on Longevity ("SCL"). SCL is a research center at Stanford University dedicated to accelerating and implementing scientific discoveries, technological advances, behavioral practices, and social norms so that century-long lives are healthy and rewarding.

As a new Corporate Affiliate Program member, FAR will support valuable research that helps retirees and pre-retirees more effectively plan for their golden years. This membership extends from FAR’s mission to help address the retirement crisis in the U.S. and provide solutions that can bridge the funding gap many Americans face in retirement.

“We share a common goal with the Stanford Center on Longevity – ensuring that individuals are equipped with the right tools that they need to live their best lives in retirement. In fact, we believe that education is one of the most important tools people need to achieve financial wellness and longevity,” said Kristen Sieffert, President of FAR. “We are proud to support SCL’s work and, at the same time, build on FAR’s commitment to ensure long-term, positive outcomes for our borrowers.”

Sieffert added, “I’m confident that SCL’s insights will resonate with our customers and also help inform our thinking as we continue to bring innovative products to market that solve for the retirement challenges encountered by a growing number of individuals.”

As part of its membership, FAR employees will receive virtual briefings on SCL’s research and how it applies to FAR’s customer base.

"We welcome and foster engagement with industry collaborators to solve important problems of aging,” said Martha Deevy, SCL Associate Director and Senior Research Scholar, “and we welcome FAR to our group of collaborators, interested in investigating how people can live long, healthy, financially secure lives.”

As a Corporate Affiliate Program member, FAR will also serve as a sponsor of the Design Challenge and the Sightlines Project, two ongoing initiatives at SCL.

The Design Challenge is a competition open to university students around the world who want to design products and services that optimize long life. This year’s challenge will focus on creating longevity solutions inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and FAR will serve as a judge at the competition.

The Sightlines Project investigates how well Americans are doing in three key areas of longevity over time: financial security, social engagement, and healthy behaviors. The latest chapter will review the latest Stanford research on the practices recommended for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

SCL’s Corporate Affiliates Program brings together businesses and organizations from across the U.S. to create networking opportunities and learn from SCL’s research. Affiliates are able to build relationships with Stanford faculty, participate in SCL’s different programs and activities, and support the leading-edge research conducted at Stanford.

FAR joins a group of esteemed companies, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Fidelity and USAA, working to support SCL’s research offering insights and analysis to help inform financial and retirement planning.

