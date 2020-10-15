CleanBay Renewables Selects Evoqua Water Technologies as Technology Partner and Operations Provider for Westover Maryland Facility

ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CleanBay Renewables Inc. (CleanBay), an enviro-tech company focused on the production of sustainable renewable natural gas and organic fertilizer, today announced the selection of Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, as a key partner for its Westover, Maryland bio-refinery.

Evoqua and CleanBay are currently in negotiations for Evoqua to provide its field-proven anaerobic digestion and water treatment technology for CleanBay’s Westover facility, which is anticipated to recycle more than 150,000 tons of chicken litter annually and convert it into renewable natural gas, renewable electricity and a nutrient-rich fertilizer product. Based on their stellar track record and significant past performance, Evoqua has also been selected to negotiate an agreement to serve as the facility’s long-term operations and maintenance service provider.

“After an exhaustive market assessment, Evoqua has proven to be the best solution to help us meet our environmental and economic goals,” said Thomas Spangler, CleanBay Renewables’ Executive Chairman. “The expertise they’ve acquired from over 100 years in the water industry made our selection an easy one. We look forward to working together to provide the Delmarva community with renewable natural gas and organic fertilizer they can count on, as well as offer a solution to the poultry industry that contributes toward the environmental sustainability objectives they’ve been working so hard to achieve.”

Evoqua has over 200,000 installations worldwide, with over 2,500 anaerobic digesters in North America. The company’s world-class expertise and ever-expanding portfolio of products has established Evoqua as a trusted advisor to municipal, industrial and recreational customers and has earned a reputation for quality, safety and reliability worldwide.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide our breadth of experience in water treatment and anaerobic digestion to help CleanBay meet their sustainability goals,” said Rodney Aulick, Evoqua’s Executive Vice President, Integrated Solutions & Services. “Through this partnership we will not only create renewable energy and organic fertilizer, but we will also take CleanBay’s sustainability one step further by applying our zero-liquid discharge approach.”

CleanBay offers a unique solution to the environmental challenges faced by the food and agriculture sectors. By recycling poultry byproducts, CleanBay is decreasing air, land and water pollution while simultaneously creating a renewable energy source and an organic fertilizer. Further, the humic acid contained within the organic fertilizer product will enable additional carbon reduction through soil remediation.

“Our process closes the sustainability loop by converting poultry litter into a polished fertilizer product and returning it back to the farming community to support further crop development and healthy soils,” said Donal Buckley, CleanBay’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we continue to develop new facilities, we will rapidly become one of the largest single sources for organic fertilizer in the country.”

Construction of the Westover facility is expected to begin later this year.

About CleanBay Renewables Inc.

Founded in 2013, CleanBay Renewables Inc. is an enviro-tech company that harnesses science, technology and economics to tilt the balance back in favor of nature, while protecting the agricultural sector that provides a vital service to humanity. For more information, visit https://cleanbayrenewables.com.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life. For more information, visit: https://www.evoqua.com