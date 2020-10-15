PAR Technology Adds Zuppler to its Brink POS® Integration Ecosystem

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (ParTech), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, has added Zuppler to its Brink POS integration ecosystem to provide an easy, reliable, and affordable food ordering solution for restaurants.

Zuppler is an online and on-premise ordering solution with a people-first mentality, working with each restaurant concept’s guidelines to ensure an entirely branded experience for guests without exorbitant fees or project delays for restaurant operators. Menus automatically sync with restaurants’ mobile apps and websites, meaning they will never lose an order from redirecting guests to another site, which can happen with the external links or i-frames that other online ordering solutions require.

“PAR is pleased to welcome Zuppler into our Brink POS integration ecosystem,” said Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ParTech, Inc. “By building a personalized, branded experience for Brink POS customers, Zuppler supports PAR’s mission to offer technology without getting in between restaurants and their guests.”

With No Order Left BehindTM, Zuppler also uses a people-focused approach to ensure food quality and quickly identify order issues. This involves a 40-step checking process that constantly monitors orders from endpoint to endpoint, with dedicated customer support agents that call guests and restaurants to keep everyone updated on issues or roadblocks with a particular order.

“Restaurants and their brands have always been a key fabric of the communities they serve. Recent times have placed enormous pressure on food operators to find new ways to serve their guests in a safe and efficient manner. Together with PAR, Zuppler helps food operators bring a fully branded, highly visual and easy online ordering experience to their guests at a time when delivery and pickup orders have become central to their ability to operate,” said Shiva Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of Zuppler.

Mr. Srinivasan continued, “By integrating with the PAR Brink POS, food operators will have access to ease of use and operational control that has been the hallmark of PAR products for many years and can now combine that with an immersive ordering experience that delights guests and encourages them to support their favorite restaurant brands.”

About Zuppler

Zuppler is a global software and services company focused on empowering solutions for the food services industry, offering Menu Anywhere, a complete digital ordering platform for restaurants, caterers, groceries, convenience stores, universities, hospitals, and hotels. Headquartered in Conshohocken, PA, Zuppler has additional offices in Romania and India. The Zuppler team has launched thousands of dynamic online ordering menus for brands across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Zuppler also integrates with Google Food Ordering, and leading delivery, POS, loyalty and payment providers.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.