Garmin adds fun to exercise and chore time with the vívofit jr. 3

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the vívofit® jr. 3 kids’ fitness tracker1. Watch faces and icons pop on the color display, and the new watch-like shape makes kids feel like they have a grown-up smartwatch, just like mom and dad. Available in three colors, each with a different etched design, the vívofit jr. 3 is kid-tough, swim-friendly, and boasts a battery life of up to a year. As kids crush daily activity minute goals, they unlock new adventures and mini games in the Garmin Jr.™ app2. See the vívofit jr. 3 in action here.

“The vívofit jr. 3 is a great way to keep kids moving in a fun and exciting way,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Kids are motivated to meet their activity goals in order to see what happens next in the app adventure. Parents will also appreciate vívofit jr. 3 as a tool to add some structure to their child’s routine with the ability to assign chores, set reminders, and reward good behavior.”

More than an Activity Tracker

Tracks steps, sleep, and daily recommended activity minutes, shaping habits for lifelong health and fitness.

Downloadable watch faces, character step icons, and an “in case of emergency” widget that displays contact information.

Timed activities let kids track steps and estimated distance during playtime, sports practice and more and view their activity later in the Garmin Jr. app.

Encourages friendly, whole family competition with Toe-to-Toe™ step challenges.

A Parental Personal Assistant

The vívofit jr. 3 is a valuable tool for parents with the Garmin Jr. app where parents with a compatible device can:

View their child’s activity, sleep, chore data and more. A great way to tell whether to cut back on screen time, adjust bedtimes, balance responsibilities between siblings and more.

Assign chores and schedule alerts which show up as icons on the display, letting kids who can’t read know what they need to be doing. These chores can be set up to recur weekly or daily to help kids learn about schedules and responsibility.

Encourage good behavior with virtual coins that can be redeemed by children for agreed-upon rewards.

Parents can enable “Kid Mode” in the Garmin Jr. app to allow children limited access to monitor and check off their own chores and to view the latest mission in their app adventure.

Garmin World Tour App Adventure

Every day, kids have a chance to progress in the Garmin World Tour as they reach their daily 60-minute activity goals, inspiring them to do their best. With a parent as their helper, children will unlock fascinating new locations, take educational pop quizzes and fill in their virtual scrapbook with memories of their amazing adventures. They’ll explore the pyramids of ancient Egypt, learn fitness moves that will help keep them warm in Antarctica and even encounter sharks in the Great Barrier Reef. The more they meet — and exceed — their activity goals, the more of the story they’ll get to see. Fitness Cards with coaching from their travel companions teach kids basic exercise moves like jumping jacks, downward dog, mountain climbers and more.

Designs, Pricing and Availability

vívofit jr. 3 comes in three different etched band designs: blue stars, digi camo and lilac floral which can be personalized with a variety of free, downloadable watch faces. vívofit jr. 3 is available now at garmin.com with a suggested retail price of $79.99. With vívofit jr. 3, the adventure never ends. Kids can swap out their band with a different design and gain access to the corresponding app adventure experience on the parent-controlled mobile app (bands sold separately, MSRP $29.99).

