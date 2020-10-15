Phelps Brand Welcomes Georgia Davies to the Team

VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phelps Brand, a global swim brand offering best-in-class, innovative swim products, today announced World Champion Georgia Davies (UK) is joining the team as an official brand ambassador. As part of the Phelps Team, Davies will train and compete utilizing the industry-leading Phelps Brand range of products from training equipment to performance swimsuits.

Davies, a two-time Olympian and World Champion swimmer, will help advance the brand in the UK and European markets alongside the Phelps Brand growing roster of elite athletes, including four-time Olympic medalist and World Champion Penny Oleksiak (CAN), World Champion and American-record holder Chase Kalisz (USA), French record-holder David Aubry (FRA) and Olympian Luca Pizzini (IT).

“It’s a great privilege to join the Phelps Brand team and to be given the opportunity to provide input into the future design and performance of the suits, which are so vital for competition,” said Davies. “Michael Phelps is a legend in our sport and his legacy is second to none. I am really looking forward to helping promote the Phelps Brand.”

A World Champion, Commonwealth and European medalist, Davies has competed at two Olympic Games and three World Championships. Most notably, Davies swam the backstroke leg for the British team that claimed bronze in the mixed 4x100m medley relay at the Gwangju, World Championships in July 2019, an event that also saw her just miss out on an individual podium, finishing fourth in the 50m backstroke.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Georgia to the Phelps Brand as an athlete ambassador,” said Nicolas Burger, General Manager of EMEA for Aqua Lung, the parent company of Phelps Brand. “Georgia is a very talented and experienced swimmer, and her unique perspective is a welcome addition to our team as we continue to grow the Phelps Brand worldwide.”

Davies will be swimming for her club, Energy Standard, in the International Swimming League starting 16 October 2020. Energy Standard are the current champions of the International Swimming League having won the Final in Las Vegas in December 2019.

The Phelps Brand offers best-in-class, innovative swim products that are inclusive and accessible to a broad range of swimmers across the competitive swimming lifecycle. Combining Aqua Sphere’s global product design expertise and distribution with Michael Phelps’ and Coach Bob Bowman’s experiences at the highest levels of swim performance, the Phelps Brand features technical swim products leveraging proprietary technologies and performance enhancing designs. For more information, visit www.michaelphelps.com.