Lumeris Partners with Northeast Georgia Health System to Enhance Population Health Delivery

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumeris, the industry leader in value-based care outcomes, today announced a strategic collaboration with Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), a leading regional health system, to enhance its population health capabilities. As healthcare changes constantly and becomes increasingly complex, health systems must have a strong foundation of providing high-quality care efficiently, as well as strong partnerships, so they can quickly adapt to the needs of the people who rely on their care.

The long-term partnership is focused on improving the overall health of the entire Northeast Georgia region by enabling NGHS to accelerate its work to expand value-based payment programs, optimize care models, develop population health management strategies and engage physicians and consumers.

“ Our goal for this partnership is ultimately to ensure our health care is safer, more affordable and more personalized for the people we serve,” said Carol Burrell, NGHS President and CEO, NGHS. “ We’ve already made great strides through collaboration with strong physician partners like Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Longstreet Clinic and other clinically integrated groups – and we look forward to continually improving with Lumeris’ expertise alongside us.”

As the leading healthcare provider in the region, NGHS has a long history of focusing on the needs of the community, demonstrating commitment to primary care and investing in programs across the continuum of care. That focus aligns well with the Lumeris mission to improve population health efforts and deliver the right care at the right time across populations. NGHS will leverage Lumeris’ unique physician-driven model, which is designed to engage providers and increase patient satisfaction.

NGHS operates four hospital campuses with a total of more than 700 beds and more than 1,100 medical staff members representing more than 50 specialties. Last year, NGHS welcomed its first class of resident physicians, and it now plans to integrate population health management training to help empower the physician leaders of tomorrow.

“ We’re proud to partner with NGHS to strengthen their commitment of engaging physicians and patients to achieve superior clinical and financial outcomes, transforming healthcare in Georgia,” said Mike Long, CEO, Lumeris. “ Together we will navigate this transformation from volume- to value-based care, fulfilling NGHS’ mission to improve the health of their community in all they do.”

Lumeris has more than 10 years of experience working with providers to deliver industry-leading clinical and financial outcomes. The company’s data-driven care delivery model provides essential value-based managed services, capabilities and technologies for improved outcomes, lower costs, enhanced patient experience, plus markedly improved physician satisfaction.

ABOUT LUMERIS

Lumeris enables a new model for healthcare. As the trusted partner for next-generation health systems, Lumeris helps providers deliver extraordinary clinical and financial outcomes. With partners across the country, we align providers and payers with a proven model that coordinates operational processes, resources and technology to achieve high-quality, cost-effective care with satisfied consumers and engaged physicians.

ABOUT NORTHEAST GEORGIA HEALTH SYSTEM

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is a non-profit on a mission of improving the health of our community in all we do. Our team cares for more than 1 million people across the region through four hospitals and a variety of outpatient locations. Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has campuses in Gainesville, Braselton, Winder and Dahlonega – with a total of more than 700 beds and more than 1,100 medical staff members representing more than 50 specialties. Learn more at www.nghs.com.