West Texas Centers Chooses Streamline’s SmartCare EHR for its Texas-Ready Solution and Ability to Meet State Reporting and CCBHC Requirements

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) and West Texas Centers, a Texas Community Center located in Big Spring, Texas, have formalized a partnership to supply the agency’s next Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform. West Texas Centers will be using SmartCare as their EHR for their Mental Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disability (IDD) programs, as well as the billing agent for their Early Childhood Intervention program. SmartCare will provide West Texas Centers with a complete Texas Ready platform for all levels of care, allowing all staff to document in the EHR, automate processes, promoting interoperability and support the Center as they become a CCBHC.

West Texas Centers offers services to individuals and families with issues related to mental health, intellectual and development disabilities, and early intervention for children under the age of three. The Center is excited to partner with Streamline to provide exceptional care to their consumers in the most efficient way possible. Streamline’s ease of use, functionality, and reporting capabilities will allow for staff at the center to best serve our community.

Streamline and West Texas Centers will work together to map their workflows within SmartCare to meet Texas state reporting and CCBHC requirements. These will include managing the TRR process, utilizing the SmartCare IDD Golden Thread and expanding the SmartCare IDD form library, CARE Batching, Encounter Batching and more.

Jessie Campbell, CFO of West Texas Centers, stated, “We are very excited to partner with SmartCare for an industry-leading software solution that is going to significantly improve the delivery of our services. SmartCare knows Texas, and they know our business, and we can’t wait to provide our clients with a modernized platform for their health record.”

“Streamline is proud to welcome West Texas Centers as our 18th Texas MHMR Center, to our growing list of Texas providers. SmartCare is a great fit, because the platform adheres to both Texas and national reporting and interoperability standards. We look forward to this partnership and our continued growth in Texas,” David Ryland, Co-CEO of Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About West Texas Centers:

West Texas Centers is a community center under the provisions of Chapter 534 of the Texas Health & Safety Code Ann., as amended, and serves as the designated local authority for mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities for the established service area. The Center began operations on March 1, 1997 and continues to serve as the designated local authority through a contractual relationship with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

We proudly serve the citizens of Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Fisher, Gaines, Garza, Glasscock, Howard, Kent, Loving, Martin, Mitchell, Nolan, Reeves, Runnels, Scurry, Terrell, Terry, Upton, Ward, Winkler and Yoakum counties. The Center provides a wide array of mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities services in approximately 35 sites across the service area to over 7,000 individuals through the dedication of approximately 335 staff.

In addition to services for people with mental illness and intellectual and developmental disabilities, the Center is host to an Early Childhood Intervention program that is known as Little Lives ECI. This program serves children ages 0-3 years old. https://www.wtcmhmr.org/

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

