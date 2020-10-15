CANbridge Modernizes with Veeva Vault QualityDocs to Support Global Compliance for Clinical Trials

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drugs to treat rare medical conditions in China and other markets, has adopted Veeva Vault QualityDocs.

“CANbridge is using Vault QualityDocs to support and expand our global clinical trials while maintaining quality, compliance and audit-readiness. It is secure and simple to use without a lot of IT support, enabling users to easily adopt and access it, and will help us to bring more life-saving therapies to the market globally,” said Jenny Tao, head of quality assurance, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.

“Our team is now able to locate, modify, and publish documents easily, while documents can be accessed from anywhere in the world throughout the clinical trial. This saves a lot of time and resources and supports knowledge-sharing and increased quality throughout studies.”

Vault QualityDocs is a cloud-based control and management application. It provides automated workflows and comprehensive audit trails, reducing compliance risk and operational costs. It accelerates review and approval processes and facilitates the sharing of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other good practice (GxP) guidelines1 among employees and partners.

“Prior to adopting Vault QualityDocs, CANbridge was using a paper-based system, which was time and resource-consuming. They have now adopted Vault QualityDocs so that employees can spend more of their valuable time on their business, rather than on training or documentation, while knowing quality assurance is being met,” said Fei Wang, director, Veeva Vault R&D China.

“Quality assurance is essential for good clinical and manufacturing practices throughout global clinical trials. Vault QualityDocs will help CANbridge to meet these practice standards while maintaining compliance and visibility for sponsors,” said Mr Wang.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/ap.

About CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company accelerating development and commercialization of specialty healthcare products for orphan diseases and targeted cancers to address unmet medical needs.

CANbridge has a global partnership with WuXi Biologics to develop and commercialize proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases. In greater China, where it is a recognized leader in orphan diseases, CANbridge has an exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize Hunterase, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of Hunter Syndrome, developed by GC Pharma and marketed in more than 11 countries worldwide. CANbridge also has a collaborative agreement with the Horae Gene Therapy Centre at UMass Medical School for the research and development of gene therapies to treat rare genetic diseases. The CANbridge oncology portfolio includes exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Puma Biotechnology’s NERLYNX (neratinib), which was recently approved in greater China, as well as rights to other novel candidates. For more information, visit canbridgepharma.com.

1 GxP guidelines aim to ensure businesses working in regulated industries manufacture products that meet strict quality standards throughout production and are safe and fit for use.